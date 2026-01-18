Indian Coach Says 'Rohit Plays For Himself'; Ex-Cricketer Comes In Support: 'Terrible...'

Former Gujarat opening batter Priyank Panchal has launched a scathing attack on India’s assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, following the latter’s public commentary on the form and performance of Rohit Sharma and young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The criticism from Panchal follows India's seven wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second ODI at Rajkot, a result that leveled the three match series at 1-1.

The Comments That Sparked Controversy

The friction began after Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the media following the Rajkot loss, where he was candid about the struggles of both the veteran captain and the emerging Nitish Kumar Reddy. Regarding the young all-rounder, the assistant coach expressed a desire for more tangible results during the developmental phase.

“With Nitish, we keep talking about developing him and getting him game time and then when you do get him game time, he often ends up not doing a heck of a lot in the games. For someone who’s making their way, particularly with the bat tonight, it was that perfect chance where you’re walking in that situation, and you’ve got a chance to spend 15 overs at the wicket. You really have to take those chances to push your case to be selected," Ten Doeschate stated.

Addressing the captain’s recent form, Ten Doeschate suggested a lack of match practice might be a factor. “He’s definitely not the sort of guy to play for himself. It’s just a combination of the wickets being slightly difficult and maybe just being a little bit short on cricket leading into the series,” he added.

Terrible comments by Ten Doeschate on Rohit and Nitish. There’s a reason foreign coaches don’t succeed in India. The dexterity you require to navigate through relationships here is lacking in them. Especially if they don’t have anything notable to show in their CV. #INDvNZ — Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) January 18, 2026

Priyank Panchal’s Strong Retort

Priyank Panchal, 35, took to social media to voice his displeasure, labeling the assistant coach's remarks as “terrible.” The veteran domestic performer argued that foreign coaches often fail to grasp the nuanced cultural and personal dynamics essential to the Indian cricketing environment.

“Terrible comments by Ten Doeschate on Rohit and Nitish. There’s a reason foreign coaches don’t succeed in India. The dexterity you require to navigate through relationships here is lacking in them. Especially if they don’t have anything notable to show in their CV,” Panchal posted on X.

Statistical Context

Panchal’s defense of the players noted that Rohit Sharma entered the series with significant momentum, having recorded four consecutive half centuries for the national side. Furthermore, he highlighted that Nitish Kumar Reddy is still in the nascent stages of his international career, appearing in only his third ODI during the Rajkot encounter.

The exchange highlights a growing debate regarding the communication styles of the current coaching staff and the expectations placed on both senior legends and newcomers during a high stakes home series.