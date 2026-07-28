Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down as the assistant coach of the Indian men’s cricket team following the conclusion of the white-ball tour of England, ending his two-year stint with the national side.
Ten Doeschate, the former Netherlands captain, is expected to rejoin Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) coaching setup.
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According to a Cricinfo report, Ryan Ten Doeschate informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision during the tour of the United Kingdom, where India suffered a 4-0 defeat in the T20I series and a 2-1 loss in the ODIs.
His departure marks the completion of his original two-year contract with the BCCI, which ran from July 2024 to July 2026.
Ten Doeschate joined the Indian support staff after Gautam Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid as head coach following India's victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.
Regarded as one of Gambhir's trusted lieutenants, the Dutchman worked across multiple areas of the setup, contributing to both the batting and fielding units as part of the team's coaching group.
Key Highs & Lows of His Tenure
During his tenure, India enjoyed notable success in white-ball cricket, lifting the 2025 Asia Cup before successfully defending the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.
However, the Test side endured a difficult period during the same phase. India relinquished the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on their tour of Australia before suffering successive home series defeats, including a 3-0 loss to New Zealand and a 2-0 defeat against South Africa, as the team navigated a transition in the longest format.
Ryan Ten Doeschate’s expected return to Kolkata Knight Riders marks another chapter in his long and decorated association with the IPL franchise.
As a Player: Part of KKR’s championship-winning squads in 2012 and 2014.
As a Coach: Served as KKR’s fielding coach from 2022 to 2024, helping guide the team to an IPL title in 2024 under mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit before departing for the national job.
His expected return to the Kolkata-based franchise will also reunite him with Abhishek Nayar. The duo previously worked together as assistant coaches at KKR before briefly serving on India's coaching staff during Gambhir's tenure with the national team.
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