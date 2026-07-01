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S Sreesanth ban revoked: Kerala cricket association lifts three-year suspension after former India pacer's unconditional apology

Former India pacer S Sreesanth's three-year ban has been revoked by the Kerala Cricket Association after he submitted an unconditional apology over his remarks against the state body. The decision allows Sreesanth to continue as the co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in the upcoming Kerala Cricket League Season 3.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
S Sreesanth ban revoked: Kerala cricket association lifts three-year suspension after former India pacer's unconditional apology
Image Credit: X/ Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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