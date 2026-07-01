Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth has received major relief after the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) revoked the three-year ban imposed on him. The decision was taken during the KCA's Special General Body meeting on Tuesday after Sreesanth submitted an unconditional apology expressing regret over his remarks against the state cricket body. The move clears the way for the former India pacer to continue as the co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL).
The Kerala Cricket Association had imposed a three-year suspension on Sreesanth after alleging that comments made by him through visual and social media had brought disrepute to the association. Sreesanth had challenged the disciplinary action before the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court. However, the petition was dismissed. Following the legal proceedings, the former cricketer submitted an official unconditional apology to the KCA, expressing regret over his statements.
The KCA's Special General Body meeting, held on July 1, 2026, discussed Sreesanth's apology in detail before arriving at a unanimous decision to lift the suspension. According to the association, the unconditional apology played a key role in the decision to revoke the ban. However, the KCA also issued a warning, stating that any similar conduct in the future would invite strict disciplinary action.
With the suspension now lifted, Sreesanth can continue as the co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors in the upcoming Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season 3. The KCA had earlier imposed the ban ahead of the previous edition of the tournament, preventing his association with league activities.
Sreesanth represented India across all three formats and was part of some of the country's biggest cricketing successes. He played 27 Tests, claiming 87 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 5/40 in an innings and 8/99 in a match.
In 53 One-Day Internationals, the right-arm pacer picked up 75 wickets, with career-best figures of 6/55. He also featured in 10 T20 Internationals, taking seven wickets.
At the domestic level, Sreesanth enjoyed a productive career, finishing with 213 wickets in 74 first-class matches, 124 wickets in 92 List A games, and 54 wickets in 65 T20 matches, establishing himself as one of Kerala's most successful fast bowlers.
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