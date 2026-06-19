/S Sreesanth challenges Harbhajan Singh to Boxing fight: What went wrong after they patched up slapgate?

The 2008 IPL "slapgate" episode is making headlines again after S Sreesanth publicly called out Harbhajan Singh, proposing they resolve their long-running dispute inside a boxing ring. The original incident took place during a match between Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians, when Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth on the field after the game had ended.
The moment caused a major uproar at the time and remains one of the IPL's most talked-about controversies.
From Reconciliation to Renewed Tensions
For a long stretch afterward, the two cricketers appeared to have moved past the incident. They attended public events together, featured in advertising campaigns side by side, and were frequently seen sharing a cordial relationship. Harbhajan also apologised on multiple occasions over the years, openly expressing remorse for what happened.
That truce now appears to have broken down. The apparent trigger was a recent commercial featuring Harbhajan that seemingly referenced the old incident without directly naming Sreesanth.
Sreesanth Accuses Harbhajan of Profiting from the Incident
Sreesanth has since revealed that he has cut ties with Harbhajan once again and blocked him, alleging that the former spinner has continued to profit from a painful chapter of his life.
According to Sreesanth, Harbhajan earned nearly ₹1 crore from the advertisement, reigniting emotions surrounding the 2008 controversy.
'Do You Have the Guts?' Sreesanth Issues Boxing Challenge
The flashpoint came during Sreesanth's recent appearance on Lallantop's show, where the hosts displayed an old photograph of him and Harbhajan posing in boxing gloves. Asked to react to the image, Sreesanth threw down a direct challenge, asking: "Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me?"
He insisted the challenge was genuine and not part of any scripted promotion.
Sreesanth Cites Combat Sports Connections
Expanding on his challenge, Sreesanth revealed that he is currently involved with the Bear Knuckle Fight League and claimed to be associated with a Conor McGregor-related video project through a friend's connection.
He suggested that the promotional groundwork for a potential bout was already in place before directly calling out Harbhajan, popularly known as Bhajji.
'Let Me Earn Too': Sreesanth Seeks Real Resolution
Sreesanth continued by arguing that if the slap incident still holds enough value for Harbhajan to feature in advertisements around it, the former spinner should instead settle the matter inside the ring. He said the issue was now about self-respect and urged both men to avoid public jibes and commercial exploitation. Appealing to their respective communities, Sreesanth concluded by saying he was sincerely waiting for Harbhajan to accept the challenge.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.