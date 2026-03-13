'SA allowed WI to beat them, India would have been out': Michael Vaughan slams SA as 'the stupidest team' for helping India win T20 WC 2026

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has sparked a massive debate by labeling South Africa the "stupidest team" of the T20 World Cup 2026. According to Vaughan, the Proteas’ victory over the West Indies in the Super 8 stage at Ahmedabad was a strategic blunder that ultimately allowed India to survive and eventually lift the trophy.

The Survival of the "Juggernaut"

The Aiden Markram led side defeated the West Indies by nine wickets in a crucial Super 8 fixture. This result, followed by India’s victory over Zimbabwe on the same day, ensured that the Indian team remained in contention for the semi finals. Vaughan argued on the "Stick to Cricket" podcast that had South Africa lost that game, India would have been eliminated before reaching the knockout stages.

“I tell you, who I think is the stupidest team of the tournament? South Africa. Because if South Africa had allowed the West Indies to beat them in the Super 8s, India would have been knocked out. I’m just saying if they had cleared them out, the juggernaut that was coming would have stopped,” Vaughan remarked.

The Path to the Title

Vaughan noted that the momentum India gained from that survival was unstoppable. India proceeded to beat Zimbabwe, then triumphed over the West Indies in what was effectively a quarter final, before dismantling England in the semi finals.

“By winning that game, they allowed the juggernaut to go on. India then beat Zimbabwe, then the West Indies in a kind of quarterfinal, and then England. South Africa had to play Zimbabwe next, and they even rested three players for that match,” Vaughan explained.

The 51 year old pundit suggested that teams should be more cutthroat when they have the chance to remove a tournament favorite. “Look, these things shouldn’t happen and usually don’t happen. I’m just saying that if you want to win a World Cup, the best way is to eliminate the best team early,” he added.

Tournament Turning Points

The victory over Zimbabwe turned India's final group game against the West Indies into a virtual quarter final. In that high stakes match, Sanju Samson’s brilliant unbeaten 97 led the co hosts to a five wicket win, securing their semi final berth and knocking the West Indies out of their own home tournament.

While India’s path led them to glory in Ahmedabad against New Zealand, South Africa’s journey ended in disappointment. The Proteas traveled to Kolkata for the first semi final against New Zealand, where they were overwhelmed by the Mitchell Santner led squad. The match was defined by a historic performance from Finn Allen, who struck a 33 ball century to secure a nine wicket win for the Kiwis.

Strategic Retrospective

Vaughan’s comments highlight the thin margins of tournament cricket. While South Africa played for pride and professional integrity, the "England legend" believes they inadvertently paved the way for India’s dominance. Whether it was "stupidity" or simply the spirit of the game, the result allowed the Suryakumar Yadav led side to find their rhythm and eventually deliver a world title to the home fans.