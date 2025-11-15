South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince has finally addressed Jasprit Bumrah’s much-talked-about “bauna” remark directed at Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma during Day 1 of the first Test. The comment, picked up on the stump mic, sparked discussions across social media, but Prince made it clear that the South African camp will not be giving the matter any attention.

The incident unfolded in the 13th over of South Africa’s innings. Bumrah delivered a sharp nip-backer that thudded into Bavuma’s back thigh as he misread the line. After the LBW appeal was turned down, Bumrah was seen chatting with Rishabh Pant, and during their height-related discussion on where the ball struck Bavuma, the pair was heard calling him a “bauna.”

When asked about the remark after stumps, Ashwell Prince was firm in his response, saying the team does not intend to entertain the topic.

Ashwell Prince: “It’s the first time it’s come to my attention”

Prince played down the controversy during his press conference.

“No. There will be no discussion. It’s the first time it’s come to my attention. I don’t think there’ll be any issues with what’s happened,” he said.

The LBW shout that led to the exchange was eventually upheld as not-out, but Bavuma’s stay was short-lived. He managed only 3 runs off 11 balls before being removed by Kuldeep Yadav. South Africa’s batting lineup struggled throughout the day, folding for just 159 in 55 overs.

India steady at stumps after Bumrah’s fiery fifer

India’s reply started cautiously, and by the end of Day 1, the visitors had reached 37 for 1 in 20 overs. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were unbeaten at the crease as India trailed South Africa’s first-innings total by 122 runs when bad light forced early stumps.

Reflecting on the day's play, Prince also praised India's discipline with the ball.

“Siraj, in his first spell, did not quite hit his steps. However, he came back in his second spell when he changed ends, and it was pretty good. Found his rhythm and found his line in there. But Bumrah was relentless and the spinners were pretty good as well. So I think there were quite a few good deliveries and sometimes there’s batters. There’s not a lot you can do about them. We’ve got to work hard. A long way to go in the game. And hopefully, we’ll do better in the second innings,” he added.

Bumrah spearheaded India’s bowling effort with a superb five-wicket haul, further solidifying his stature as India's premier fast bowler.