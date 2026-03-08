Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024910https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/sa-head-coach-rob-walter-who-lost-in-2024-vs-india-now-confident-of-turning-it-around-with-nz-in-t20-wc-2026-final-says-ind-may-be-favourites-but-3024910.html
NewsCricketSA head coach Rob Walter who lost in 2024 vs India now confident of turning it around with NZ in T20 WC 2026 final says, 'Ind may be favourites but...'
NZ COACH ON FINAL VS INDIA

SA head coach Rob Walter who lost in 2024 vs India now confident of turning it around with NZ in T20 WC 2026 final says, 'Ind may be favourites but...'

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter acknowledged India’s status as favourites ahead of the T20 World Cup final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, but insisted that the Black Caps are comfortable embracing the underdog tag.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • He also praised Mitchell Santner's captaincy skills and feels that he has good control over the team, and every player respects his skillset.
  • Despite the disparity in resources and player base, the coach emphasised that New Zealand’s biggest strength lies in their team unity.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SA head coach Rob Walter who lost in 2024 vs India now confident of turning it around with NZ in T20 WC 2026 final says, 'Ind may be favourites but...' Credits - Twitter

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter acknowledged India’s status as favourites ahead of the T20 World Cup final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, but insisted that the Black Caps are comfortable embracing the underdog tag and backing their collective strength to challenge for the title.

Speaking before the summit clash, Walter said New Zealand have grown accustomed to being labelled underdogs, especially when facing a cricketing powerhouse like India.

“I think we’re so used to being called the underdogs, to be fair. We have less players, we have fewer financial resources, we’ve got less of most things to be fair. Probably everything when it comes to India,” Walter said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite the disparity in resources and player base, the coach emphasised that New Zealand’s biggest strength lies in their team unity and collective approach throughout the tournament.

“But I suppose what we do have as a team is an understanding that it’s a collective effort. The whole competition has been around different people contributing at different times to get the job done.

“Today will be no different. Anything can happen on these occasions, and I think that’s what makes sports so awesome. Whilst India would have to be favourites, that doesn’t necessarily hand them the trophy." he said.

The New Zealand coach also pointed to their strong performance against South Africa, where they beat the Aiden Markram-led team by 9 wickets, as proof that the team can rise to the occasion against top opposition.

“We showed against South Africa that if we put it all together, we can be the best in the world. Today will be no different. Just trying to put our best foot forward.”

He also praised Mitchell Santner's captaincy skills and feels that he has good control over the team, and every player respects his skillset.

'He's such an understated guy, can be undervalued at times, I think. But his level-headedness, his calmness on the field, goes a very long way to the performance of the team. It's quite obvious that the team responds well to that type of leadership. They respect him because of his skill set, but also the way he handles the occasion and the situation. I think it's great to have someone who's so level-headed stepping into today's contest," he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran Israel US War
Over 52,000 Indians flown home from Gulf since outbreak of war: MEA​
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav responds to Santner's 'silence the crowd' warning - WATCH
Domestic work
The Rs 90000 monthly 'secret' families owe to one person - Explained
Iran US Israel War
DNA Decodes: Why 3 US aircraft carriers are 'death knell' for Iran
Anurag Dobhal
Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider crashes car during disturbing Instagram live
Lakshya Sen
All England Open: Lakshya Sen creates history, becomes 2nd Indian to...
Abhishek Sharma
Should India drop Abhishek for T20 WC 2026 final vs NZ? Ravi Shastri says...
operation roaring lion
Why Operation Roaring Lion? Biblical secrets behind Israel's Iran offensive
Bahrain Grand Prix
Will F1 cancel Bahrain, Saudi Arabian GP amid Gulf conflict? Explained
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Is Ranveer Singh’s epic releasing on March 18 or 19?