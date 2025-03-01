SA vs AFG 11th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News For Today’s South Africa vs England

South Africa will be taking on England in match No. 11 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. The Proteas kickstarted their campaign with a 107-run win against Afghanistan in Karachi. Their second match against Australia was called off due to rain. England on the other end, are already out of the competition as they suffered consecutive defeats to Australia and Afghanistan.

As of now, the Proteas have three points from two games and the English side could upset their qualification hopes if they win this game.

South Africa vs England, National Stadium, Karachi Pitch Report

The wicket of the National Stadium in Karachi has been good for batting and the upcoming game is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Teams who batted second have won the most number of games citing the dew in the second innings.

South Africa vs England Head To Head

As of now, both South Africa and England have played a total of 70 matches where the Proteas have won 34 games. The English side on the other hand emerged victorious in 30 games. A total of five games ended on a no result while one game conceded on a tie.

South Africa vs England Weather Report:

The weather in Karachi is likely to be partly cloudy with the temperature lowering between 27 to 30 degrees. There is no chance of rain expected with the humidity is likely to be around 50%.

South Africa vs England Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, William Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

South Africa vs England Full Squads

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch.