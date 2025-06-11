Advertisement
SA VS AUS DREAM11 PREDICTION TODAY

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: Best Fantasy Team, Playing 11, Captain Picks For WTC Final 2025

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction WTC Final 2025: Get top fantasy tips, best Dream11 team, pitch report, and key player picks for the South Africa vs Australia clash. Build your winning Dream11 fantasy cricket team today!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 07:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: Best Fantasy Team, Playing 11, Captain Picks For WTC Final 2025

The stage is set for a blockbuster World Test Championship (WTC) Final as South Africa take on Australia at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11 to 15. With both teams eyeing Test cricket supremacy, fans can expect five days of high-octane action featuring world-class talents, historic rivalries, and strategic brilliance.

Dream11 Prediction: SA vs AUS – Who Has the Edge?

South Africa enters the WTC 2025 Final on the back of a strong league campaign, having topped the points table with eight wins in 12 matches. Australia, the defending champions, finished second with 13 wins in 19 games and carry the pedigree of big-match experience.

Historically, Australia holds the upper hand in head-to-head Test battles, with 54 wins to South Africa’s 26 across 101 matches. However, in their last five encounters, both teams have won two matches each, making this final a true clash of equals.

SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025: Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, WTC Final
Date: June 11–15, 2025
Time: 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Lord’s, London
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Streaming: JioCinema & Hotstar

Pitch Report: Lord’s London – A Bowler’s Arena

The pitch at Lord’s is expected to assist the pacers early on, especially under cloudy conditions. In the last five Tests at this venue, teams bowling first have won three times, and the average first innings score hovers around 260.

Pace-friendly: 72% of wickets to fast bowlers in last 10 Tests
Batting-friendly score: 260 average first innings total
Spin support: Limited, just 28% wickets to spinners

The toss could prove crucial, with captains likely to opt for bowling first to exploit early movement off the pitch.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips – Top Picks
South Africa – Players to Watch

1. Marco Jansen (All-Rounder)

With 29 wickets in six WTC matches at a stunning average of 20.82 and 200+ runs, Jansen brings balance to South Africa’s XI.

2. Temba Bavuma (Captain & Batter)

South Africa’s captain has scored 609 runs in 11 innings at an elite average of 60.90, including multiple centuries under pressure.

3. Kagiso Rabada (Bowler)

Rabada leads South Africa’s bowling attack with 47 wickets in 10 matches at under 20 per wicket. He will be vital in early breakthroughs.

Australia – Key Dream11 Picks

1. Steve Smith (Batter)

Second-highest run-getter of the WTC cycle with 1,324 runs in 19 matches. Known for stepping up in big finals, Smith remains a top fantasy captaincy option.

2. Pat Cummins (Captain & Bowler)

Cummins is just five wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in WTC 2023-25, with 73 scalps at 24.54. His all-round value also includes 516 runs.

3. Usman Khawaja (Opener)

Leading Australian run-scorer with 1,422 runs in the cycle. His role at the top is crucial against the South African pace attack.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Team Tips

Captaincy Choices: Steve Smith, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins
Vice-Captain Options: Usman Khawaja, Kagiso Rabada
Budget Picks: Alex Carey, David Bedingham
Avoid in Fantasy: Lungi Ngidi (inconsistent form), David Bedingham (struggled in England conditions recently)

