SA vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 4: Will Rain Interrupt Lord’s Thriller?

As the tension builds in the World Test Championship Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, all eyes are now on the weather gods. With South Africa needing 69 Runs and Australia aiming for quick wickets, Day 4 promises high-stakes cricket, but will rain interfere?

Morning Showers a Possibility

According to the latest forecasts, Day 4 is expected to start with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers in the morning session. Intermittent clouds will hover over Lord’s, and there is a 30–55% chance of rain between 10 AM and 12 PM (local time). However, no heavy downpours are predicted, which means any interruption is likely to be brief.

Clearing Skies in the Afternoon

Post-lunch, the weather is expected to improve significantly. With the cloud cover reducing and precipitation chances dropping below 5%, play is likely to continue without major stoppages in the second and third sessions.

Temperature is expected to remain comfortable, ranging from 20°C to 24°C during the day, with some sunshine breaking through in the late afternoon.

What If Rain Disrupts Play?

In the rare scenario that rain leads to a significant loss of play, the reserve day will be activated on Sunday, June 16. However, based on the latest updates, it appears that a full day’s play is still very likely on Saturday, and the result could be decided today itself.

Impact on the Match

While there could be minor delays early on, the overall forecast suggests that Day 4 should proceed with minimal disruptions. Both teams would be relieved, especially South Africa, which would want to finish the match today without extending the drama into the reserve day (June 16).

The Proteas, powered by a gritty knock from captain Temba Bavuma and a fluent innings from Aiden Markram, are within striking distance of a historic first WTC title. For Australia, who hold a slim chance of defending their total, every over matters, and so does the weather.