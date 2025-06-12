SA Vs AUS WTC Final Day 2 FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch South Africa vs Australia Test Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

WTC Final 2025: The bowlers dominated the first day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 between Australia and South Africa at Lord’s. A total of 14 wickets fell and only 255 runs were scored in the day. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl first. His decision worked well as South African bowlers dismissed Australia for 212 runs in just 56.4 overs.

Rabada and Jansen Lead South Africa’s Attack

Star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was the standout performer with impressive figures of 5/51. Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen also bowled well, picking up 3 wickets for 49 runs. For Australia, all-rounder Beau Webster top-scored with 72 runs, while experienced batter Steve Smith showed resistance with a gritty 69-run knock.

Australia Strike Back With the Ball

In reply, South Africa ended Day 1 at 43/4 in 22 overs. Australia’s fast bowlers struck early to keep the match in balance. Mitchell Starc dismissed both openers, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood took one wicket each.

Day 2 Weather Report: Slight Chance of Rain in the Afternoon

Rain stayed away on Day 1, but there could be some interruptions on Day 2.

Morning: Partly sunny and warm, 23°C, 12% chance of rain, 92% cloud cover.

Afternoon: Similar conditions, but 55% chance of rain and 58% humidity.

Evening: Partly cloudy, 17°C, only low chance of rain, and 71% humidity.

WTC Final 2025 Day 2: Complete Live Streaming Details

Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia WTC Final on TV?

The South Africa vs Australia WTC Final 2025 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

What Time Does SA vs AUS WTC Final Day 2 Start?

The South Africa vs Australia WTC Final Day 2 will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch Online in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

WTC Final SA vs AUS: Playing XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wK), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.