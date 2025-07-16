SA Vs NZ 2nd T20I FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

SA vs NZ: The stage is set for a high-profile clash between T20 World Cup 2024 runners-up South Africa and 2021 finalists New Zealand in the ongoing T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 16, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Proteas Off To A Confident Start

South Africa opened their campaign with a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe, getting off to a solid start despite resting several key players. With senior stars missing, the team is being led by Rassie van der Dussen, who is guiding a youthful squad with plenty to prove.

Youngster Dewald Brevis starred in the opening game, earning the Player of the Match award for his impactful performance, underlining the depth and promise in South Africa’s bench strength.

Full-Strength New Zealand Ready for Action

Unlike South Africa, New Zealand have fielded a full-strength side, barring the absence of their iconic batter Kane Williamson, who has been rested. The team will be led by Mitchell Santner, bringing experience and balance to the squad.

This will be New Zealand’s first match of the tri-series, and they will be eager to start on a winning note against an in-form South African team.

Head-to-Head: Proteas Dominate History

The two sides have faced each other 15 times in T20Is, with South Africa winning 11 and New Zealand managing only 4 victories. Surprisingly, this is the first time in eight years that the two teams are meeting in a bilateral T20I clash.

It also marks the first encounter at a neutral venue between the two sides outside of the T20 World Cup.

Match Details: SA vs NZ, T20 Tri-Series

Date: Wednesday, July 16

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast Info

TV Broadcast in India: Not available

Live Streaming: Available exclusively on the FanCode app and website

NZ vs SA: Full Squads

New Zealand: Mitch Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wicketkeeper).

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka.

With both teams boasting firepower and talent, fans can expect a competitive encounter. South Africa will look to build momentum with back-to-back wins, while New Zealand will hope to start strong and make an early mark in the tri-series.