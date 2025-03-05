New Zealand star opener Rachin Ravindra smashed a fantastic hundred in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. The left-hand batter took just 93 balls to reach the three-figure mark against the Proteas and also hit 12 boundaries and a six. Ever since Rachin came out to bat, he looked in absolute control, tonking the South African bowlers all around the park. Before getting out to Kagiso Rabada, Ravindra made 108 runs off 101 balls.

The New Zealand opener also surpassed the former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to hold the record for the least innings taken to hit five centuries in ICC ODI tournaments. Rachin was also involved in an important partnership with Kane Williamson after Will Young's early departure, making sure the Kiwis’ run rate on a pitch where the average score batting first in ODIs is at 316.5.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, Rachin scored 112 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and his current knock took him to the top of the list of highest run scorers in the high-octane tournament. As of now, Rachin has made 251 runs in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson also scored a brilliant century as he ended up playing a knock of 102 runs in just 94 balls against the Proteas. New Zealand will be looking to score 300+ against South Africa in the first innings of the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 which is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith.

South Africa squad: Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi.