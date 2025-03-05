SA vs NZ Semi-Final Live Streaming FREE: When and Where Watch South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy Semifinals Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?

Cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where South Africa will face New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match will decide who meets India in the final on Sunday. If you're wondering how to watch the action live, here’s a complete streaming and telecast guide.

SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Live Streaming & TV Details

Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-Final 2

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Time: 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM IST)

Live Telecast: Star Sports, Sports18 (India)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar App and Website

How to Watch SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Online?

The match will be LIVE streamed exclusively on JioHotstar, both on the app and website. To watch the game online, users will need a subscription to the platform. JioHotstar offers multiple streaming quality options, ensuring a seamless viewing experience on mobile, desktop, and smart TVs.

Where to Watch SA vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final on TV?

For those preferring television coverage, the match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Sports18 in India. Viewers can check their local listings to find the right channel based on their cable or DTH provider.

Live Streaming & Telecast in Other Countries

Pakistan: PTV Sports & Tamasha App

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: Fox Cricket & Kayo Sports

USA & Canada: Willow TV

South Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Why You Should Watch the SA vs NZ Semi-Final Live?

Both teams are known for their resilience in ICC tournaments, and with a spot in the final at stake, expect an intense battle. South Africa remains unbeaten in the competition, while New Zealand's strong fielding and experience in high-pressure games make them a formidable opponent.