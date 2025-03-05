SA vs NZ Semifinals CT ODI Semis Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s South Africa vs New Zealand Semifinals, Lahore, 2.30 PM IST, March 05

The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 second semi-final will see New Zealand lock horns with South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5. Both teams have displayed impressive performances throughout the tournament, and a place in the final against India is at stake. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, finished second in Group A with four points. Despite a defeat to India in their final group-stage match, they remain a formidable side. On the other hand, South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, remained unbeaten in Group B, securing the top spot with five points. With both teams boasting world-class players and a history of delivering in ICC tournaments, this semi-final promises to be a thriller.

NZ vs SA: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand:

Will Young

Devon Conway

Kane Williamson

Rachin Ravindra

Tom Latham (wk)

Glenn Phillips

Michael Bracewell

Mitchell Santner (c)

Nathan Smith/Kyle Jamieson

Matt Henry

Will O’Rourke

South Africa:

Ryan Rickelton

Temba Bavuma (c)

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Wiaan Mulder

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

NZ vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Batters

Kane Williamson

Rachin Ravindra (c)

Rassie van der Dussen

David Miller

All-rounders

Marco Jansen

Wiaan Mulder

Mitchell Santner

Bowlers

Will O’Rourke

Kagiso Rabada

Matt Henry (vc)

Team Composition: NZ 5-6 SA | Credits Left: 8.5

Key Players & Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

1. Rachin Ravindra (NZ) – Captain

Rachin Ravindra has been a standout performer for New Zealand, contributing with both bat and ball. His all-round skills make him an ideal fantasy captain choice.

2. Tom Latham (NZ) – Vice-Captain

Latham has been in sublime form, scoring 187 runs in three innings at an average of 93.50. His experience in knockout games adds further value.

3. Wiaan Mulder (SA)

Mulder has been one of the top bowlers in the tournament, picking up five wickets at an average of 12.20. His ability to score quick runs in the lower order makes him a valuable fantasy pick.

4. Ryan Rickelton (SA)

The South African opener has been in fantastic touch, amassing 130 runs in just two innings. His attacking approach at the top makes him a game-changer.

Match Analysis & Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a paradise for batters in this tournament. In the last five ODIs played here, the average first-innings score has been 317, with teams frequently posting 300+ totals.

Batting-friendly conditions – Expect another high-scoring game.

Minimal assistance for pacers – Bowlers who can hit the deck hard might extract some spongy bounce.

Chasing teams have had success – Given recent trends, the toss-winning captain might opt to bowl first.