SA vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan will look for redemption when they face South Africa in the third and final T20I as they lost both the first and the second T20I. The only good part about Pakistan is young batter Saim Ayub’s form as he showed a glimpse of it in the last game. Pakistan will hope Ayub to fire again in the third game against South Africa. On the other hand, South Africa will look to continue their winning momentum as they will eye a whitewash against the Men in Green on Saturday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match be played?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played on Saturday, December 14 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match be held?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be held at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match begin?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 9:00 PM.

Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be aired live on the Sports18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Squads

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.