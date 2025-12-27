SA20 2025–26 Schedule: Full Match List, Dates, Venues And Timings In IST

South Africa’s premier franchise cricket tournament, SA20, is set to return for its fourth season during the 2025–26 window, arriving earlier than usual in the global calendar due to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. The league has rapidly grown into a major attraction since its launch in 2022 and continues to draw top international talent.

Defending champions MI Cape Town will enter the season with momentum after lifting the title last year, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape aim to reclaim dominance after winning back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024.

One of the major storylines ahead of the new season is the leadership shift at Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where Tristan Stubbs takes over the captaincy from Aiden Markram. Pretoria Capitals have also made headlines by appointing Indian cricket icon Sourav Ganguly as their head coach, adding further intrigue to the competition.

SA20 2025–26: Tournament Format Explained

The league will follow a double round-robin structure, with each team facing every opponent twice during the league stage. All six teams will play ten matches each, and the top four sides on the points table will qualify for the playoffs.

The first and second-placed teams will compete in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final. Teams finishing third and fourth will meet in the Eliminator, where the losing side will be knocked out. The winner of the Eliminator will then face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, with the victor booking the second spot in the final.

SA20 2025–26: Participating Teams

The six franchises competing in the upcoming season are Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

SA20 2025–26: Complete Squads

Durban’s Super Giants

Aiden Markram (captain), Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Kane Williamson, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Devon Conway, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon, Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Marques Ackerman, Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Andile Simelane.

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (captain), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Nandre Burger, Reece Topley, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Donovan Ferreira, Wiaan Mulder, Daniel Worrall, Prenelan Subrayen, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Shubham Ranjane, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers.

MI Cape Town

Rashid Khan (captain), Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dwaine Pretorius, Karim Janat, Jason Smith, Tom Moores, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Jacques Snyman, Tristan Luus, Dan Lategan, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Paarl Royals

David Miller (captain), Sikandar Raza, Jos Buttler, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gudakesh Motie, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ottneil Baartman, Kyle Verreynne, Dan Lawrence, Hardus Viljoen, Rubin Hermann, Delano Potgieter, Nqaba Peter, Eshan Malinga, Nqobani Mokoena, Asa Tribe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Vishen Halambage.

Pretoria Capitals

Keshav Maharaj (captain), Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Junaid Dawood, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Bayanda Majola.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tristan Stubbs (captain), Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, AM Ghazanfar, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Lewis Gregory, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Lutho Sipamla, Mitchell van Buuren, Chris Wood, CJ King, JP King.

The SA20 2025–26 season got underway on December 26, 2025, with MI Cape Town locking horns with Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands in the tournament opener. The league stage will run until January 19, 2026, after which the competition will move into the playoffs.

Qualifier 1 is scheduled for January 21, followed by the Eliminator on January 22 and Qualifier 2 on January 23. The SA20 2025–26 final will be played on January 25, 2026. Matches are being hosted across iconic venues including Newlands, Kingsmead, Wanderers, Centurion, Boland Park, and St George’s Park, with playoff venues set to be confirmed.

SA20 2025–26: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The fourth edition of SA20 is currently underway, having begun on Friday, December 26, 2025, and will conclude with the final on January 25, 2026. Match start times vary across afternoon and evening slots, as per the official tournament schedule.

All fixtures are being played across multiple venues in South Africa. Viewers in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription. International fans can access live streaming through the tournament’s official broadcast partners, as outlined in SA20’s official broadcast graphics.