/SA20 2027 to start on January 17 with Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals clash; check full schedule

SA20 2027 with start on Sunday, January 17 with the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape facing Pretoria Capitals at St George's Park in Gqeberha, the Cricket South Africa confirmed while announcing the full fixtures on Thursday, July 23.
The upcoming season of SA20 will be the fifth edition of the tournament and it will run from January 17 to February 21, 2027, with matches spread across all six host venues before culminating in the final at Newlands, Cape Town.
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The schedule features a packed month of T20 action, including four Saturday double-headers on January 23, January 30, February 6 and February 13.
The first of those will see Durban's Super Giants host Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead before Joburg Super Kings face Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers later in the day.
Announcing the fixtures, SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith said the release of the schedule marked the beginning of preparations for another exciting season.
"Announcing the SA20 fixtures is always a big moment for us, it’s the first major milestone ahead of the new season and it means the wheels are in motion for us as we build towards an incredible month of cricket," Smith said in a media release.
"There is no better way to start Season 5 than with a repeat of one of the most thrilling finals in our history. Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals served up a classic in Cape Town last season, and it's fitting that they're the two teams out in the middle when the season gets underway in Gqeberha on 17 January 2027," he added.
Pretoria Capitals head into the new campaign with renewed confidence after their turnaround in Season 4. Following first-round exits in the previous two editions, the franchise reached the final under Ganguly's leadership, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape continued their consistency despite changes in personnel and captaincy under head coach Adrian Birrell.
The SA20 2027 playoffs will begin with Qualifier 1 at Boland Park, Paarl, on February 16, marking the first time the venue will host a playoff fixture in the league.
The Wanderers in Johannesburg will stage the Eliminator on February 17 and Qualifier 2 on February 19, before Newlands hosts the championship decider on February 21 for the second successive year and the third time overall.
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the city's selection as the final venue once again.
"Cape Town is proud to once again host the SA20 Final and to do so as our city gears up for an extraordinary year of cricket," said Geordin Hill-Lewis.
"The League has become an anticipated fixture on our sporting and cultural calendar and hosting this Final in the same year we welcome the world for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup shows exactly why Cape Town is one of the great cricketing cities. We look forward to giving players, fans and visitors from around the world the warmest welcome when the final comes to Newlands," he added.
Qualifier 1: February 16 - Boland Park, Paarl
Eliminator: February 17 - Wanderers, Johannesburg
Qualifier 2: February 19 - Wanderers, Johannesburg
Final: February 21 - Newlands, Cape Town
Meanwhile, SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith also highlighted the significance of taking playoff cricket to Paarl while acknowledging the support received from fans across South Africa.
"The Paarl fans have been some of the most passionate supporters of the league, so I’m excited that we are finally able to give them a playoff in the form of Q1.
Equally, Wanderers in Johannesburg will be the place to be as the team to contest the final will be taking part in the eliminator and qualifier 2. The Newlands Faithful have been fantastic hosts for our final in recent years, and we're grateful to the City of Cape Town for their support as we return to Newlands once again. We're excited for fans in all six of our host cities to be part of the season,” he concluded.
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