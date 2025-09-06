SA20 Auction 2025: Why No Indian Players On List? Commissioner Graeme Smith Explains

The SA20 Season 4 auction is around the corner, but one notable absence has caught attention: no Indian players are part of the final auction pool. Despite some registrations from former Indian cricketers, none made it to the shortlist. League Commissioner Graeme Smith has now opened up on the matter, calling it a “fluid situation.”

Why No Indians in the Auction?

According to reports, around 13-14 Indian players, including senior pros like Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Kaul, and Ankit Rajpoot, had put their names forward. Their details were shared with franchises, but eventually, none were shortlisted. The absence boils down largely to the BCCI’s strict regulations.

The Indian board does not allow any active Indian player, whether international or domestic, to feature in overseas leagues. The only route available is retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, followed by securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BCCI.

Graeme Smith’s Take

Speaking about the situation, Smith admitted that Indian representation would give a massive boost to SA20’s reach and popularity, but insisted that it depends on the BCCI’s stance. “It’s a fluid situation. If things change, our six franchises are ready and would be keen to attract Indian talent. We know how passionate Indian fans are, and having their players here would take things to another level,” Smith said.

SA20’s Focus Remains on Local Talent

While Indian participation may not be on the cards right now, Smith pointed out that SA20 has already succeeded in its primary goal of boosting South African cricket. The league has provided exposure for young domestic players, balanced with global stars, creating one of the fastest-growing T20 competitions worldwide.

Future Possibilities

With more Indian players nearing retirement in the coming years, the door may open for them to participate in SA20 and other overseas leagues. For now, however, fans will have to wait for BCCI’s policy to evolve. The upcoming auction will feature 541 shortlisted players from across the world, but the dream of seeing Indian cricketers in SA20 remains on hold, for now.