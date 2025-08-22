SA20 Season 4: Cape Town To Host Final, Playoffs To Be Played At THESE Venues; Check Inside Details

The Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town has been announced as the venue for the SA20 Season 4 Final, which will be played on January 25, 2026.

Newlands will also host the opening match of the SA20 2025-26 on December 26 when defending champions MI Cape Town lock horns with Durban's Super Giants. On the other hand, Kingsmead, Centurion and the Wanderers will host key Playoff matches of the competition.

Notably, Durban will stage a Playoff match for the first time in SA20 history, giving the east coast fans one more opportunity to experience incredible cricket and entertainment when the two best teams of the competition battle it out during Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, January 21.

On the other hand, the Highveld will play host to two crunch Playoff matches, with Centurion setting the stage for the Eliminator on Thursday, January 22 and the Wanderers serving as the decider of the second finalist with Qualifier 2 on Friday, January 23.

"SA20 Season 4 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting summer of cricket, kicking off on Boxing Day and running through the holiday period. Last year Newlands sold out all five matches at the venue and with the Final taking place on a Sunday, it sets up an incredible afternoon with great weather, entertainment and a lively atmosphere to crown our Season 4 Champions," said League Commissioner, Graeme Smith.

"Durban will host a Playoff for the first time and we’re hoping this will excite the fans, especially because the two best teams of the competition will be playing in that Qualifier 1. We’re also excited to go back to Centurion and Wanderers on the Thursday and Friday nights, it’s always key to have the venues close together because the matches are a day apart.

It's always an interesting challenge for us to get the scheduling of the Playoff matches done and done well. Especially after an exciting Group Match stage that finishes two days before the first Playoff match. I am looking forward to seeing who will be competing," he added.



After the announcement of the venues for the Final and Playoff matches, the teams will be focused on the Season 4 Player Auction, which is scheduled for September 9, when they will finalise their 19-player squads.

During the Player Auction, star Proteas and international players will go under the hammer with a maximum of USD 7.4 million to be spent. The auction will be live on JioHotstar in India from 17h00 (IST).

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the first two editions of SA20 while MI Cape Town emerged victorious during the last season.