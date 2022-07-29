Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and national football side skipper Sunil Chhetri share a special bond. Their friendship is often visible on social media posts. In a recent video posted by Chhetri, where the footballer can be seen bragging about beating teenagers on his side in the bleep test. On which Virat took a funny dig while Chhetri explained how he keeps himself fit at the age of 37.

Chhetri posted the video with the caption," Captain > Bloody Juniours." In the video Chhetri is saying, "For the last one month, I was holidaying in Europe, eating everything. In about 5 days, here in training, we have a bleep test. Kya age hai (how old are you guys)? '22, 21, 20'. They all couldn't beat me. I wouldn't tell you the scores because it's embarrassing. But, they all lost to an old man aged 40. They couldn't beat me. So, the next time you call me old, think about it."

Kohli commented on the photo saying,"Haha legend". Sunil reposnded to Kohli's comment saying: "sab broccoli aur palak ka khel hai. Woh adrak ka swad ke baare mein kya kehte hai? Cheers, champ."

Back in May 2021, Kohli and Chhetri exchanged hilarious comments on social media when the cricketer shared his crossbar challenge video. Chhetri reacted to the video seeking a coaching fee for the training session. Kohli responded with "Aap Mauj lelo poori (You pull my legs)".

Meanwhile, Virat has been given rest by the BCCI for the ongoing West Indies tour. However, the out-of-form batsman is expected to travel to Zimbabwe for the ODI series in order to get back his form. There is no confirmation on the news yet as BCCI has not announced squad for the ZIM tour.