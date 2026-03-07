'Sab same line chipka rahe hain': Suryakumar Yadav responds to Mitchell Santner's 'silence the crowd' warning - WATCH

In the high-stakes theater of a World Cup final, mind games are as common as cover drives but Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav isn't buying the script anymore. Suryakumar delivered a witty and composed response to New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner's bold pre-final remark about aiming to 'silence the crowd' in the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The high-stakes clash on Sunday, March 8, 2026, pits hosts India against the underdogs New Zealand in front of a packed home crowd exceeding 1 lakh fans. New Zealand captain Santner, aware of the challenge, echoed a tactic reminiscent of Australia's Pat Cummins in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue, stating: "The goal is to silence the crowd. There are a lot of variables in T20 cricket, and it is fickle at times."

When questioned about Santner's comment during India's pre-match press conference on Saturday, Suryakumar shrugged it off with characteristic calm and humor."

'Sab same line chipka rahe hain. Kuch to naya bolo," he said (Everyone is now saying the same thing. Come up with something new).





The 'Pat Cummins' Blueprint

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s comments were a direct nod to the psychological warfare famously deployed by Australia’s Pat Cummins during the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

Cummins had stated there was "nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent"—a feat his team ultimately achieved.

Santner, aiming to break New Zealand’s ICC title drought, echoed that sentiment:

The Goal: "To silence the crowd. There are a lot of variables in T20 cricket, and it is fickle at times."

The Mindset: "We wouldn't mind being the 'bad guys' and breaking a billion hearts to lift the trophy."

Suryakumar Yadav Banks On Big-Match Experience

Defending champions India are one win away from winning back-to-back titles, becoming the first host team to win the Men's T20 World Cup and the first to win three Men's T20 world titles.

They come into the summit clash having won six of their seven matches at the ongoing World Cup. What makes them the favourites for the contest is their big match experience.

A majority of their players were part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad. In the last 12 months, India has also won the ICC Champions Trophy and the T20 Asia Cup 2025.

"There are a lot of players in this team, right from our coach (Gautam Gambhir), who have played ICC events," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav on the eve of the final against New Zealand.

"We have players like Hardik (Pandya), (Jasprit) Bumrah or Axar (Patel) who have played in pressure situations at the World Cup. That experience matters a lot. We have these conversations, be it in the team bus or at dinner tables, about what to do in certain tight situations and try and come up with a solution," he added.