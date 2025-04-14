'Sabko Pata Tha Na?': Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction To Tim David’s Bat Prank Leaves RCB Dressing Room In Splits - Watch

After a dominant 9-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players decided to have some fun at Virat Kohli’s expense. In a light-hearted prank that left the entire dressing room laughing, Tim David initiated a playful moment by sneakily taking one of Kohli's bats from his kitbag.

“I want to see how long it will take Virat to realise we have taken one of his bats,” Tim David joked in a video shared by RCB on social media. Kohli, upon discovering his bat was missing, looked puzzled and said, “I counted my bats yesterday; it was seven. It's six now.” The mystery was soon solved when Kohli found his bat in another bag, prompting laughter from the squad. “I didn’t take it, I just borrowed it,” said David with a grin, while Kohli added, “Sabko pata tha na?” as everyone chuckled around him.

Dressing room banter on point. What did Tim David take from Virat’s bag? Let’s find out. #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/j9dIP1p2Np — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2025

Kohli Enters Elite Club With 100 T20 Half-Centuries

It was not just off the field where Kohli made headlines. During the game, the RCB maestro became only the second player in T20 history to reach 100 half-centuries, joining Australian legend David Warner in the elite club. Warner leads the chart with 108 fifties in the shortest format.

Kohli’s landmark came in the 15th over of the chase when he pulled off a stunning six down the ground. His calm and calculated innings played a key role in RCB’s successful chase of 174.

Chase Master Delivers Again

Opening the innings, Virat Kohli played the anchor role while Phil Salt went on a rampage at the other end. Kohli remained composed, rotating strike effectively and unleashing boundaries when needed. He was also lucky early on, surviving a dropped chance by Riyan Parag in the fourth over.

Kohli capitalized on the reprieve and added a solid 92-run stand with Salt, who smashed a blistering 65 off just 33 balls. After Salt’s departure, Kohli continued to guide the chase alongside Devdutt Padikkal, stitching an unbeaten 83-run partnership for the second wicket.

Kohli Finishes With Third Fifty of the Season

The former India skipper remained unbeaten on 62 off 45 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes. This was his third half-century of the 2025 IPL season, reinforcing his form and stature as one of the most dependable T20 batters.

RCB Climbs to Third Spot

With this emphatic win, RCB secured their fourth victory of the season, taking them to eight points and placing them third on the points table behind Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. The win not only boosted their playoff hopes but also their dressing room morale, as seen in the light-hearted celebrations.