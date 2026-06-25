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Sachin’s record-breaker has a 10-Year-old brother, and he just smashed a brutal 168

Cricket may already be reeling from the historic rise of 15 year old international prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but a new chapter is officially unfolding in Bihar. Aashirvad Sooryavanshi, the 10 year old younger sibling of the Indian batting sensation, has sent a clear message to the junior cricket ecosystem.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Sachin’s record-breaker has a 10-Year-old brother, and he just smashed a brutal 168
Image Credit: Credits - XSource: Bureau

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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