/Sachin’s record-breaker has a 10-Year-old brother, and he just smashed a brutal 168

Cricket may already be reeling from the historic rise of 15 year old international prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but a new chapter is officially unfolding in Bihar. Aashirvad Sooryavanshi, the 10 year old younger sibling of the Indian batting sensation, has sent a clear message to the junior cricket ecosystem that talent runs exceptionally deep in the family. While his elder brother commands global headlines, Aashirvad is rapidly carving out his own legacy, forcing the cricketing fraternity to take notice after unleashing a truly devastating local tournament century.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Celebrates His Sibling's Milestone
Vaibhav frequently utilizes his personal social media accounts to praise and publicize the athletic achievements of his younger brother. On June 24, the teenage international shared a match scorecard that highlighted an absolute masterclass in power hitting. Turning out for Ruishav XI, the 10 year old Aashirvad single handedly carried his team to a commanding total of 311/7. He anchored the entire innings by smashing a lightning quick 168 runs off just 119 balls, a spectacular knock punctuated by 19 boundaries and six massive hits over the rope.
Bihar’s Growing Production Line of Cricket Talent
Aashirvad’s highly aggressive intent and mature stroke play during this dominant performance have solidified his status as one of the most exciting young prospects emerging from Bihar's grass roots cricket circuit. This heavy scoring display is not a random flash in the pan. This 168 run innings arrives just weeks after the young prodigy created significant local buzz by registering his maiden century during a practice match held in Samastipur.
During that previous milestone fixture, where he represented the Cricket Academy Tajpur, Aashirvad put on a clinic by anchoring a fluid 103 runs from 87 deliveries. Scoring at an impressive strike rate that exceeded 118 percent, his century featured 20 boundaries and a solitary six before bowler Prashant Raj finally managed to claim his wicket. Given his current trajectory, the Sooryavanshi household looks heavily poised to influence the landscape of Indian cricket for years to come.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stands on the Verge of History
While his younger brother dominates local cricket, Vaibhav is busy continuing his own meteoric rise as he trains alongside the national squad for an upcoming assignment in Ireland. His vast potential has already seen him locked into India's upcoming tour of England, as well as the highly anticipated Asian Games roster.
At just 15 years and 71 days old, the batting prodigy has officially established himself as the youngest cricketer to ever be selected to represent India at the senior or junior international level. In reaching this milestone, he eclipsed the long standing national benchmarks held by Shafali Verma at 15 years and 220 days, as well as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar at 16 years and 194 days.
Beyond simply breaking age records, the young batsman has actively rewritten cricket history on the field. During the high stakes Tri Series final between India A and Sri Lanka A, Vaibhav completely dismantled the opposition's bowling strategy by bludgeoning an 11 ball half century, which stands as the fastest fifty ever recorded in the history of List A cricket.
He converted that start into a breathtaking 94 runs from a mere 29 deliveries, a devastating cameo that completely batted Sri Lanka A out of the equation and powered India to a decisive 66 run victory. The young batting star will look to sustain this incredible run of form as he embarks on the upcoming tours of both Ireland and England.
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