Sachin Tendukar extends wishes to Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday--See Video

As veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 90 on Saturday, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has extended his warm birthday wishes to the ultimate queen of melodies.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the master blaster shared a video where in he wished his "Lata didi" the best of health and happiness.

"Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a very very Happy 90th birthday. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness," Tendulkar wrote along with a video.

Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a very very Happy 90th birthday. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/AEWObUacuC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2019

In the video, the former Indian opener revealed that there has not been a single day in his life that he spent without listening to her songs.

"Namaskar didi. I would like to wish you on your 90th birthday. Honestly speaking, I do not remember when was the the first time I listened to your song. There has not been a single day that has gone without listening to your songs. You dedicated a special song to me 'Tu Jahan jahan chalega'. You have always given me blessings. The way you gave me a framed handwritten lyrics of 'Tu Jahan jahan chalega' will always remain a special gift for me," he said in a video.

Born on September 28, 1929, the Nightingale of India is an inspiration for the generations to come. She has a career span of over seven decades and is also the second vocalist to have ever been awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

Mangeshkar, who has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages, is also a recipient of three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards.

Her contribution to the music industry is immense and she will forever rule hearts with her soulful singing.