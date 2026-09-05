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Sachin Tendulkar announces father Ramesh Tendulkar memorial fellowship on teachers' day

Sachin Tendulkar has launched the Professor Ramesh Tendulkar Memorial Fellowship in memory of his late father on Teachers’ Day. The fellowship will support one young doctor each year in specialising in cleft and craniofacial care in Srinagar.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar announces father Ramesh Tendulkar memorial fellowship on teachers' day
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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