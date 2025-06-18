Sachin Tendulkar Becomes Brand Ambassador Of ‘THIS’ World Famous Social Media Platform To Engage With Fans

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has stepped into a new era, this time not with a bat, but through a keyboard, as he officially joins Reddit as a global brand ambassador. The announcement, made on June 18, 2025, marks a major collaboration between one of the world’s most beloved cricketers and one of the internet’s most active discussion platforms. Tendulkar, known to fans as the Master Blaster or God of Cricket, now ventures into community-led digital spaces to engage with fans like never before.

The Master Blaster Goes Digital

Sachin will participate in discussions on Reddit under his verified username u/SachinTendulkar, where he plans to engage in cricket conversations, share insights, and even interact during key tournaments. Communities like r/IndiaCricket, r/SachinTendulkar, and r/Cricket will serve as his primary interaction hubs.

“For me, the joy of cricket has always been about connection, with fans, with the game, and with memories. Reddit gives us a space where fans can relive, discuss, and celebrate the game together,” Sachin shared in a statement.

A Strategic Move by Reddit

Reddit, often referred to as “the front page of the internet,” is focusing heavily on expanding its user base across cricket-loving nations, especially India, where cricket is a way of life. By teaming up with Tendulkar, Reddit hopes to spark deeper fan engagement across its platform and bridge the gap between legends of the game and their millions of followers.

Cricket-related communities on Reddit have seen tremendous growth in 2025, with Indian-focused subreddits gaining massive traction during recent IPL and international series.

From Stadiums to Subreddits

Tendulkar’s move to Reddit is symbolic of the digital transformation in modern sports. While fans once waited outside stadiums or television screens for a glimpse of their heroes, they can now interact directly with them through AMAs (Ask Me Anything), behind-the-scenes stories, and live discussions.

This move is part of Reddit’s broader sports engagement strategy, following previous collaborations with football leagues and American sports organizations.

A New Kind of Partnership

Sachin Tendulkar’s presence on Reddit isn’t just a promotional tie-up, it’s a bold step into fan-first interaction in the digital age. His joining underscores the growing role of online communities in shaping modern sports culture.