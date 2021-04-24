Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Little Master turns 48, wishes pour in on social media

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday (April 24). And as expected, the wishes started pouring in. While some found it difficult to express ‘Sachin – the feeling’ in words, some others hailed him as the ‘God of Cricket” and the best ever.

Tendulkar recently recovered from COVID-19 and like last year, won’t be celebrating his birthday looking at the current scenario amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar had decided not to celebrate his birthday in 2020 as a mark of respect to the frontline workers leading India’s fight against the virus outbreak.

Tendulkar has most big records to his name and to date, no one has come close to it and hence fans in India reckon he is nothing short of a demi-god. Over two decades, Sachin has brought a smile to the faces of billions of Indians and has inspired many throughout his illustrious career.

"Sach is truth , Sach is life , Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being," tweeted former India seamer and Tendulkar's ex-teammate Venkatesh Prasad.

"One man, one chant, infinite emotions. Happy Birthday, Master Blaster!" Tendulkar's former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Here is how fans wished Sachin Tendulkar:

Wishing the legendary master blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/7XmFo05Lpv — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2021

Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt .#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/6bl6L5zNtb — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 24, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt to an absolute legend of cricket. Your passion towards cricket made us love the game and gave a lifetime of memories! Wishing you a blessed & a healthy life always pic.twitter.com/llPGhtu4rd — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 24, 2021

Wishing one of the greatest players the world has ever seen, the happiest of birthdays! Have a good one, @sachin_rt!#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/r5xadu2aIH — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 24, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut aged 16 years against Pakistan and despite a bloodied nose and a few failures, Tendulkar became the greatest batsman since the days of Don Bradman. The God of cricket holds many records during his playing career spanning two decades - 200 Tests, 100 international hundreds, 34357 international runs