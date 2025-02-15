Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Wife Anjali Tendulkar, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Former India legend Sachin Tendulkar was spotted celebrating Valentine’s Day with his Wife Anjali on Friday, February 14. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, MS Dhoni, Umesh Yadav, and several other cricketers shared pictures of their Valentine’s Day celebration alongside their wives. Master Blaster also made full use of Valentine’s Day as he shared a video on his social media handle where the former batter was spotted with a cake alongside his wife Anjali.

The video the same has been going viral on social media where Sachin was seen breaking a heart-shaped cake box while Anjali was standing beside him. Sachin wrote, “This is why she calls me ‘sweet heart’.”

Even though Sachin has retired from international cricket, his fan base remains massive. Sachin has a massive 49.9 million followers on Instagram. Talking about Sachin’s records, he is the highest run scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs. The former India player also smashed 51 centuries in Test cricket. In ODIs also, he is the leading run-scorer with 18,426 runs.

Earlier, India’s star batter Virat Kohli broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar during the third ODI of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. Virat smashed 4000 runs in international cricket against England and became the first Indian player to do so. Sachin made 3990 runs in 69 matches (90 innings), while Virat has raced to 4141 runs in 87 matches (109 innings) against England.

After India defeated England in the three-match ODI series, all eyes will be on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai. The Indian team will play all their matches in Dubai due to security concerns. A total of teams have been divided into two groups of four where the top two teams from each group will play in the semi-finals.