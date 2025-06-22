India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has finally reacted to Virat Kohli's shocking Test retirement. Virat announced his Test retirement in May before the announcement of the Indian squad for the ongoing England series. Virat calling it quits took the internet by a storm and the cricketing world started creating conspiracy theories regarding it. Notably another Indian great Rohit Sharma too called it a day from Test format before the England's five match Test series.

Kohli was just 770 runs short of reaching the magical figure of 10,000 runs in Test cricket, a milestone every Test cricket dreams of achieving and him retiring just so close to the figure was actually shocking considering his love for the whites. Virat has represented India in 123 Tests scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name. Sachin who is considered as the peak of Test cricketing record with 15921 runs and 51 hundreds in the format broke silence on Virat's Retirement. While Talking to BBC Sports, The veteran opined it's a personal decision and no outsider should comment on it.



"It's a personal decision. So you know it is easy for an outsider to just pass a loose comment and say, then OK, he shouldn't have done whatever that maybe,” Sachin said.



“An individual understands the state of mind, how the body is responding to the longer format of the game. And it's a personal decision, so it wouldn't be right for me to, you know, make any comment on that,” he added.

New Era

Virat and Rohit announced their T20 retirement after India's famous win against South Africa winning T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29 at Barbados, West Indies. As the greats also announced their retirement from Tests, the current Indian side is going through a transition in the other two formats with young guns taking the charge. Shubman Gill took the baton from Rohit in Test cricket while his Mumbai India's teammate Suryakumar Yadav is the new T20I captain. As the era of greats fade, a new era appears with Shubman Gill taking the helm. He started his first assignment as a red ball captain in the ongoing India vs England Test series' First Test at Headingley, Leeds. Gill scored a fantastic 147 run knock leading from the front helping India post 471 in first innings.