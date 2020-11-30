हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar gives financial assistance for underprivileged kids' treatment across six states

Continuing with his philanthropic efforts, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has tied up with the 'Ekam' foundation for the needy children suffering from critical ailments.

File Photo

Mumbai: Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has financially assisted the treatment of 100 underprivileged children suffering from critical ailments across six states, the charity foundation with which the former captain is associated has said.

Tendulkar's partnership is with a foundation called Ekam, which focusses on children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals. Tendulkar's assistance through the foundation has helped children in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs, got the support from Tendulkar's foundation.

"The association with Mr Sachin Tendulkar through his foundation has been very fruitful and Sachin has done some very good work in the healthcare space. The association has worked towards providing quality healthcare for the underprivileged," Ameeta Chatterjee, Managing Partner, Ekam Foundation said.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Assam's Karimganj district with paediatric equipments. This is expected to benefit more than 2000 children every year.

Tendulkar had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children's Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world.

Sachin tendulkarindian cricket teamSachin Tendulkar charity
