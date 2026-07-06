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Sachin Tendulkar hails Australia after record seventh ICC women's T20 World Cup 2026 title

Sachin Tendulkar praised Australia women's national cricket team for their consistency after they clinched a record seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title with an unbeaten campaign. Australia defeated England women's national cricket team by seven wickets in the final at Lord's, successfully chasing 151 to claim their 14th ICC Women's World Cup trophy across formats.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar hails Australia after record seventh ICC women's T20 World Cup 2026 title
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