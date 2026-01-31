Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012230https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/sachin-tendulkar-inspires-india-u19-team-ahead-of-high-stakes-world-cup-clash-against-pakistan-3012230.html
NewsCricketSachin Tendulkar inspires India U19 team ahead of high-stakes World Cup clash against Pakistan
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

Sachin Tendulkar inspires India U19 team ahead of high-stakes World Cup clash against Pakistan

The Indian Under-19 team, currently competing in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia, had a virtual interaction with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar ahead of their high-pressure Super Six encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan U-19 cricket team in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sachin Tendulkar inspires India U19 team ahead of high-stakes World Cup clash against PakistanImage Credit:- X

India have enjoyed an unbeaten run in Super Six Group Two, winning all three of their matches so far. However, the clash against Pakistan remains crucial, with semifinal qualification still on the line. Pakistan are placed third in the group with two wins and one loss, and a defeat for India could force qualification to be decided on net run rate. England, having won all four of their Super Six matches, have already sealed the top spot and progressed to the semifinals.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Insights on Success and Longevity

Ahead of the marquee fixture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media platform X to share details of the interaction, calling it an invaluable experience for the young squad.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the BCCI, Tendulkar offered insights not only into technical excellence and fitness but also stressed the importance of focus, discipline, humility, and staying grounded amid success, qualities vital for sustaining a long career in modern cricket.

India’s Dominant Run So Far in the Tournament

India’s campaign began with a comfortable seven-wicket win over the USA while chasing 108, followed by an 18-run victory over Bangladesh via the Duckworth-Lewis method. They then registered another seven-wicket win against New Zealand to move smoothly into the Super Six stage.

In their first Super Six match, India produced a commanding performance against hosts Zimbabwe, winning by 204 runs. Vihaan Malhotra starred with an unbeaten 109 to propel India to 352/8, before the bowlers dismantled Zimbabwe for 148, with skipper Ayush Mhatre and Uday Mohan claiming three wickets each.

With momentum on their side and guidance from one of cricket’s greatest icons, India will now aim to deliver a composed performance against Pakistan and book their place in the semifinals.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
All-in-One Eyeshadow Palette You’ll Love
corporate heels
Heels That Work as Hard as You Do
India–Arab Foreign Minister Meeting
Arab Nations converge in Delhi for 2nd India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ meeting
thin laptop
Laptops on Amazon That Make Work, Study Effortless in 2026
Cuba-US
Trump vows tariffs on nations fueling Cuba's oil lifeline
winter jackets
Winter Jackets for Women on Amazon- Stylish, Cozy
IMD weather alert
IMD weather update: 3 western disturbances to bring rain, snow to north India
cotton dresses
Cotton Dresses That Make Everyday Style Feel Effortless
Bengaluru news
Who was CJ Roy? Confident Group chairman found dead in Bengaluru
Punjab Government
Bhagwant Mann govt distributes ₹271 crore scholarships to dalit students