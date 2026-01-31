Sachin Tendulkar inspires India U19 team ahead of high-stakes World Cup clash against Pakistan

India have enjoyed an unbeaten run in Super Six Group Two, winning all three of their matches so far. However, the clash against Pakistan remains crucial, with semifinal qualification still on the line. Pakistan are placed third in the group with two wins and one loss, and a defeat for India could force qualification to be decided on net run rate. England, having won all four of their Super Six matches, have already sealed the top spot and progressed to the semifinals.

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Insights on Success and Longevity

Ahead of the marquee fixture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media platform X to share details of the interaction, calling it an invaluable experience for the young squad.

According to the BCCI, Tendulkar offered insights not only into technical excellence and fitness but also stressed the importance of focus, discipline, humility, and staying grounded amid success, qualities vital for sustaining a long career in modern cricket.

The India Under 19 team playing in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup had a virtual interaction with the legend of World Cricket, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar.



In what was an invaluable experience, the next generation got insights and perspectives on the important ingredients for success… pic.twitter.com/hFp4fCYlby — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2026

India’s Dominant Run So Far in the Tournament

India’s campaign began with a comfortable seven-wicket win over the USA while chasing 108, followed by an 18-run victory over Bangladesh via the Duckworth-Lewis method. They then registered another seven-wicket win against New Zealand to move smoothly into the Super Six stage.

In their first Super Six match, India produced a commanding performance against hosts Zimbabwe, winning by 204 runs. Vihaan Malhotra starred with an unbeaten 109 to propel India to 352/8, before the bowlers dismantled Zimbabwe for 148, with skipper Ayush Mhatre and Uday Mohan claiming three wickets each.

With momentum on their side and guidance from one of cricket’s greatest icons, India will now aim to deliver a composed performance against Pakistan and book their place in the semifinals.