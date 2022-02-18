Sachin Tendulkar makes his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, find out his favourite HERE

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is without a doubt one of the finest players to grace the game. Tendulkar retired from international cricket with over 30,000 runs and it’s unlikely that any cricketer would surpass his records anytime soon. The Mumbai maestro though was asked to pick the greatest footballer currently between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In a recent interview with American journalist Graham Bensinger, the former India captain was asked on to choose between the two great footballers in a rapid-fire round and Tendulkar went with the PSG striker Messi as he relates more with the Argentine than the Portugal captain.

“Messi is more of my type,” Tendulkar replied to Bensinger’s question. The journalist then asked who is the better cricketer Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, to which his answer was, “How about having both of us in one team!”

Watch Sachin Tendulkar interview here...

In the recent UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid, PSG managed to edge out a 1-0 victory on Tuesday, Kylian Mbappe scored the winning goal in the closing stages of the game. Lionel Messi who had an average game, missed an important penalty in the second-half as Los Blancos custodian Thibaut Courtois guessed the right way and parried it away for safety.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the same day, scored a brilliant goal for Manchester United in an English Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion as the Red Devils romped to a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford. The other goal was scored by Bruno Fernandes during stoppage time.

In the same interview, Tendulkar also confirmed that he never watches his son Arjun Tendulkar play. “Fathers and mothers, when they watch their children play, they get stressed and that’s why I don’t go and watch Arjun, because I want him to have that freedom to fall in love with cricket – to stay focused on what he wants to do… I don’t go and watch him play. He has to stay focused on the game. Like I didn't like anyone watching me. Even if I go and watch his games, I’m hiding somewhere. He doesn’t know that I’m there, and nobody knows, neither does his coach, or anyone,” he said in a video that was shared on YouTube.