Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli? Yuvi or Mahi? Yuvraj Singh grills Jasprit Bumrah in rapid-fire round

While all the cricket activities across the world are at standstill due to novel coronavirus, the players are now shifting to social media platforms to stay in touch with their fans and keep them entertained.

Recently, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh too took to his official Instagram account and held a live session with star bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

During the interaction, Yuvraj informed Bumrah that he is going to play a rapid-fire round with him in which he will provide him with two choices and only five seconds to answer.

However, Bumrah--who often breathes fire at the cricket ground--was at the receiving end as Yuvrah pushed him harder to get the answers of the questions in the rapid-fire round.

Yuvraj first asked Bumrah to choose between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and AC Milan footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his fitness idol.

“Virat Kohli or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will you call your fitness idol?” Yuvraj asked.

The Indian fast bowler didn't take much time to answer this question.

“Yuvi pa, don't ask this question. What was the question I didn't hear. Zlatan.He is not my fitness idol but he is my idol in general. I am my own idol in fitness,” Bumrah answered.

Yuvraj then came up with a tricky question for Bumrah as he asked him to choose between legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and current Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

“Who do you think is the best batsman? Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli,” Yuvraj asked.

However, Bumrah refused to answer the question saying that he is in no position to judge the two greats as they have played a lot more cricket than him.

“Yuvi pa, it has been only 4 years I have been playing international cricket. I am giving you a long answer. They have played more matches than the number of years I have spent in cricket.My answer is it is either Virat Tendulkar or Sachin Kohli," Bumrah said.

Yuvraj then mockingly told Bumrah that he is not asking for his autobiography and just asked for his favourite as an individual.

“I am not asking for your autobiography here. Who do you think in your eyes is the better batsman. Kohli or Tendulkar. Just give me one answer," the former Indian bastman said.

"Yuvi Pa, I am in no position to answer this question because they have played a lot more cricket than me.There is no pressure. I don't take pressure.This is like asking me selecting between you and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). Everybody is same for me. I have equal respect for all of you," Bumrah said.

Bumrah then tried to dodge the question, saying, "Moving forward, next question. Focus on the next question. Okay, I will give you the answer. My answer is Yuvraj Singh. I always pick you."

Yuvraj then asked Bumrah to select between Yuvraj Singh or MS Dhoni as his favourite middle-order batsman.

To which, Bumrah said, "Yuvi pa, I have grown up seeing you and Mahi bhai (Dhoni) winning matches together for India. Why are you asking me such questions? Ask me related to bowling. Please ask me related to bowling."

"You are selecting the players who all are my favourites and you are asking me to choose between them. I like all of them. I respect all these legends equally," he said during the hilarious chat.

Yuvraj did not stop there and further went on to ask Bumrah, “Who do you think is a better off-spinner? Ravichandran Ashwin or Harbhajan Singh.

Bumrah asked Yuvraj as to why he is asking so many controversial questions from him before eventually choosing veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

“Why so many controversial questions from me? Okay, but I will answer this question. I have played with Ashwin. But I have grown up seeing Harbhajan Singh. So I will go with Bhajju pa,” Bumrah said.

Towards the end of the interaction, Bumrah said, “The entire world is a fan of Paaji (Tendulkar), including Virat. So, I will take paaji's name."

Bumrah was scheduled to play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which was slated to begin from March 29 but has now been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus pandemic.