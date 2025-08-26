Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Epic Battles With Glenn McGrath And Shane Warne, Takes Playful Dig At Umpire Steve Bucknor

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled his battles with Australian legends Glenn McGrath and late spin wizard Shane Warne, while also taking a playful dig at former international umpire Steve Bucknor, who made several questionable decisions on the batting legend while umpiring during his career.

Sachin went on a trip down memory lane and provided some fine insights into the modern game to his fans during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit.

Speaking on if he had ever played a false shot to disturb a bowler's rhythm or test his reaction, Sachin said, "Yes, on many occasions I have played risky shots to break the bowler's rhythm. The one that comes to my mind is against McGrath at Nairobi in 2000."

The Instance

The instance Sachin is talking about here was during the quarterfinal of the ICC Champions Trophy against then world champions Australia back in 2000. McGrath, who had been wicketless for the whole tournament, was trying to impose his dominance over the opening pair of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin. Sachin unleashed a brutal assault on McGrath, smashing him for two fours and three sixes in his knock of 38 in 37 balls, with three fours and three sixes.

His quickfire opening stand of 66 runs laid down a platform for debutant Yuvraj Singh (84 in 80 balls, with 12 fours) to play a memorable knock, taking India to 265/9 in 50 overs, with McGrath going wicketless for 61 runs in nine overs. India bundled out Australia for 245, booking a slot in the semifinal. They eventually lost to New Zealand in the final, where Chris Cairns starred with a century.



Also, on being asked who guided him to play his sweep shots against legendary leg spinner Warne, once the sport's hottest duel, Sachin said, "No one, I did it myself. I had a different stance for him when he bowled over the wicket and when he went around the wicket."

This highlighted Sachin's sheer control and mastery over Warne, a formidable spinner who could turn and make the ball fly at will. In the seven times they faced off, Warne could never get the prized wicket of the Master Blaster and was taken to the cleaners. Sachin scored 123 in 172 balls against Warne at a strike rate of above 71, hitting him for a total of 16 fours and a six.

Tendulkar vs Aus

Tendulkar enjoyed a sensational record against Australia across all formats, scoring 6,707 runs in 110 matches and 144 innings at an average of 49.68, with 20 centuries and 31 fifties against them, with the best score of 241*.

Sachin had an extremely playful reply ready when he was asked about ex-International umpire Bucknor, who had given him out on numerous questionable occasions.

"When I am batting, give him boxing gloves to wear (so he can't raise his finger)," said Sachin.

Sachin is the leading run-scorer in international cricket, with 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in 664 international games. He is the only cricketer with a century of experience in international cricket. Sachin was also part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.