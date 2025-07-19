Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Snubbed As Cheteshwar Pujara Picks Combined India-England Test XI

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara recently shared his combined India-England Test XI of the 21st century, notably omitting several iconic figures from both sides. Among those left out were Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, as well as England legends Alastair Cook and James Anderson. India are currently on a tour of England for a five-match Test series, with the hosts currently leading 2-1 after three Tests. Pujara, though not officially retired from international cricket, is not part of the Indian squad. His most recent Test appearance came during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.

About Lineup

While in England, Pujara has taken on a new role as part of the broadcast team for the ongoing series. He recently appeared in ESPNcricinfo’s segment The Draft, where he was tasked with selecting a combined India-England Test XI from the 21st century. In his lineup, Pujara selected Alec Stewart not just for his experience as a batter, but also as the wicketkeeper of the team. Stewart represented England in 133 Tests, scoring 8,463 runs, including 15 centuries. He was partnered at the top of the order by Rahul Dravid, who played 164 Tests for India and accumulated 13,288 runs with 36 centuries. The middle order in Pujara’s XI featured Joe Root, Virat Kohli, and VVS Laxman. Root, who is actively playing in the current series, has scored 13,259 runs in 156 Tests, including 37 hundreds. Kohli, who recently stepped away from Test cricket, ended his career with 9,230 runs from 123 matches, which included 30 centuries. Laxman contributed 8,781 runs in 134 Tests and registered 17 centuries during his playing days.

Joe Root also holds the record for the most runs scored in India-England Test matches, amassing 3,099 runs in 33 games at an average of 57.38. Despite their illustrious careers, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni did not find a place in Pujara’s XI.

To complete the lineup, Pujara included four all-rounders: Ben Stokes and Andrew Flintoff from England, and Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin from India. Jadeja and Ashwin also form the spin duo in the team. For the pace attack, Pujara went with Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Former England seamer Matthew Hoggard was named as the 12th man.

Ravichandran Ashwin remains India’s most successful bowler against England in the 21st century, with 114 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 27.72.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Combined India-England Test XI of the 21st Century includes: Alec Stewart, Rahul Dravid, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Ben Stokes, Andrew Flintoff, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. Matthew Hoggard is named as the 12th man.