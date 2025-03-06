Sachin Tendulkar Rolls Back The Years With Blazing Fifty, But India Masters Fall Short Against Australia; Video Goes Viral - Watch

The cricketing gods scripted yet another chapter in the legendary India vs Australia rivalry, but this time in the International Masters League (IML) 2025. Under the floodlights of a packed BCA Stadium in Vadodara, fans were treated to an enthralling battle where Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years with a breathtaking 33-ball 64. However, his heroics were overshadowed by a record-breaking partnership between Shane Watson and Ben Dunk, leading Australia Masters to a dominant 95-run victory over India Masters.

Tendulkar Turns Back the Clock with a Blistering Fifty

For Indian fans, the night belonged to one man – the Master Blaster. Sachin Tendulkar’s masterful innings was a throwback to his Sharjah Desert Storm days, as he showcased exquisite stroke play, punishing the Australian bowlers with crisp late cuts and elegant straight drives. Raising his half-century in just 27 balls, the 51-year-old cricketing legend made sure that nostalgia ran deep in Vadodara.

Despite wickets tumbling around him, Tendulkar kept India Masters in the chase, smashing seven fours and four towering sixes. However, just when he looked set to take the match deep, Xavier Doherty pulled off a stunning catch off Daniel Christian, leaving India Masters in trouble at 100/3. A quick-fire 25 from Yusuf Pathan momentarily rekindled hope, but with the required run rate spiraling out of reach, India Masters eventually folded for 174, suffering their first defeat of the season.

Xavier Doherty’s Five-Wicket Haul Seals India Masters’ Fate

Doherty emerged as Australia Masters’ game-changer, weaving a web around the Indian batters with his left-arm spin. Finishing with figures of 5/25, he became the first bowler in the tournament to claim a five-wicket haul. His spell dismantled India Masters’ middle order, ensuring there was no fairytale comeback despite Tendulkar’s brilliance.

Watson & Dunk’s Record-Breaking Stand Powers Australia Masters to 269/1

Earlier in the evening, Australia Masters delivered a batting masterclass. Shane Watson and Ben Dunk unleashed a relentless assault, stitching together an unbeaten 236-run partnership—the highest second-wicket stand in T20 history.

Watson, who had a stroke of luck when wicketkeeper Naman Ojha dropped him on 1, made the most of the reprieve by hammering his second century of the tournament. Just four balls later, Dunk joined the hundred club, ensuring maximum misery for India Masters. Their explosive stroke play turned the game into a one-sided affair, as they toyed with the bowlers, finding boundaries at will.

Explosive Start & Relentless Onslaught

The fireworks began early as Shaun Marsh smacked three consecutive boundaries off Vinay Kumar. But the real damage was done when Watson and Dunk took charge. The duo took full advantage of the field restrictions, racing to 28 off three overs before Rahul Sharma applied a temporary brake. Fresh from a hat-trick against South Africa Masters, Sharma kept the Aussie duo in check before Pawan Negi dismissed Marsh for 22. That, however, turned out to be the only bright spot for India Masters in the first innings.

Dunk, batting at No.3, announced his arrival with a monstrous six over midwicket and maintained an astonishing strike rate throughout. His half-century came off just 23 deliveries, while Watson played the anchor before switching gears, bringing up his fifty in 29 balls.

As the innings progressed, their shot-making only got more brutal. Watson’s 47-ball century was followed by Dunk’s 43-ball ton—the fastest of the tournament. By the time the carnage ended, Watson had plundered 110 off 52 balls (12 fours, 7 sixes), while Dunk’s unbeaten 132 off 53 balls (12 fours, 10 sixes) left India Masters shell-shocked.

A Rivalry That Never Disappoints

Adding a poetic touch to the night, this clash unfolded just 24 hours after the current Indian team’s stunning win over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. The contrast in outcomes only amplified the significance of this historic rivalry, proving yet again that India vs Australia—be it past or present—always delivers fireworks.

Brief Scores:

Australia Masters 269/1 (Ben Dunk 132*, Shane Watson 110*, Pawan Negi 1/34) India Masters 174 (Sachin Tendulkar 64, Yusuf Pathan 25; Xavier Doherty 5/25)