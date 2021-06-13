Sachin Tendulkar’s house: Check price and unseen pics of Master Blaster’s lavish bungalow in Mumbai

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was at the center of attention throughout his 24-year long illustrious career and he is perhaps the greatest sportsman India has ever produced. Sachin is currently the record holder for most hundreds in both Tests and ODIs—making him a household name across the globe.

After making and breaking numerous records, Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013, post which the Master Blaster has been spending a lot of quality time with his family at his sprawling mansion in Bandra, Mumbai, where he lives with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar, and son Arjun Tendulkar.

Tendulkar owns a sprawling bungalow at Perry Cross Road in suburban Bandra (West). The spacious villa is spread over 6,000-square-feet. The villa was reconstructed on a plot that earlier housed a dilapidated bungalow, which he had purchased for INR 39 crore in 2007. However, the fully developed house is now worth INR 78 crores.

The bungalow on Perry Road is at a prime location in Mumbai’s suburbs and overlooks the Arabian Sea. The locality is home to many other film stars and celebrities.

Take a look at inside pics of Sachin Tendulkar's sprawling mansion:

Tendulkar’s bungalow is a well-designed one with 10 spacious, air-conditioned rooms and state-of-the-art amenities. The ceiling height in the main living room is almost 20 feet while the entire bungalow has stone cladding. The house has multiple floors, two basements, and a terrace.

The uniqueness of the bungalow is that it has a glass bridge connecting the lobby of two separate structures. On one side is Sachin’s bedroom and on the other are his children’s rooms.

Also, the first floor has two large guest rooms. To conserve rainwater, Tendulkar has set up a rainwater-harvesting system.

The Master Blaster, whose love for fast cars is well known, has two basements that can accommodate 40-50 cars at a time. The upper basement has a secondary kitchen, servant quarters, and a master surveillance area for security purposes. The bungalow also has spacious guest rooms and a swimming pool on the top floor.

The house has a high-walled fence that restricts the view from outside. The ground floor has a temple, where Tendulkar’s mother spends most of her time.

Interestingly, Tendulkar has taken an insurance cover of Rs 100 crores for the house. It includes a fire insurance policy of Rs 75 crores and an additional cover of Rs 25 crores for the interiors. The policy also covers damages due to terrorism activities, act-of-God peril (like earthquake), bomb blast, and burglary. Items such as the cost of the bungalow land, compound walls, electrical equipment, security installations, and water reservoir, are covered under the insurance.