Sachin Tendulkar’s Test Record Under Threat as Joe Root Hits 41st Ton

Joe Root, England’s modern-day batting pillar, has once again altered the landscape of Test cricket. By scoring his 41st Test century during the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, Root has climbed into the top three for most Test hundreds, a milestone that brings Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing world record firmly back into focus. Why it matters is simple. This is no longer a hypothetical chase. It is a statistical reality unfolding in real time.

Joe Root in Pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar

Root reached the landmark on Day 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, resuming on 72 and converting it into a commanding 160 off 242 balls. The innings was not just about elegance or volume. It was about authority under pressure. England were wobbling early, and Root’s composure once again underlined why he is considered the backbone of this era’s Test side.

With this hundred, Root now has 41 Test centuries, drawing level with Ricky Ponting and moving joint third on the all-time list. Only Jacques Kallis with 45 and Sachin Tendulkar with 51 sit ahead.

Joe Root Climbing the All-Time Test Ladder

What makes Root’s surge compelling is timing. At 35, he is not winding down. Since 2021 alone, Root has scored 24 Test centuries, more than any other batter in that period. His average remains north of 50, and his output across conditions, including Australia, signals durability rather than decline.

Historically, Tendulkar’s record of 51 Test hundreds was viewed as untouchable. Yet Root’s consistency has reframed that belief. Eleven more centuries no longer sounds impossible, especially with England’s packed Test calendar.

What Next for Joe Root?

The immediate target is Jacques Kallis. Four more centuries would move Root into second place outright. Beyond that lies Tendulkar’s summit. Root has already surpassed Kallis and Ponting on the list of most Test runs, reinforcing his appetite for long-form excellence.

Root is also closing in on another landmark. He is less than 100 runs away from becoming only the second batter in history to cross 14,000 Test runs, further cementing his place among cricket’s elite.

Will Joe Root Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Record for Most Test Runs?

To overhaul Tendulkar’s Test run tally, Root needs just under 2,000 runs. Spread across the next two to three seasons, this is well within reach if fitness and motivation hold. England’s reliance on him suggests opportunity will not be scarce.

Experts point out that Root’s adaptability, especially against spin and high-quality pace, gives him an edge in extending his career without diminishing returns.

Joe Root’s Rescue Act in Ashes 2025-26

Beyond records, this innings had immediate match value. Root walked in with England at 51/2 and later 57/3. His partnerships, including a crucial 169-run stand with Harry Brook and later alliances with Jamie Smith and Will Jacks, dragged England to 384.

Australia already had the series in hand, but Root’s knock ensured England avoided another collapse and kept pride intact. It was a reminder that greatness is often defined as much by context as by numbers.