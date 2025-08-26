Sachin Tendulkar’s Viral Reddit AMA: ‘Abhi Aadhaar Bhi Bheju Kya?’ Leaves Fans In Splits

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently hosted an engaging Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, offering fans a rare glimpse into both his cricketing mind and his lighter side. The session quickly went viral, drawing thousands of questions—from serious cricket strategy to playful, personal queries. Among them, one cheeky fan dared to question if it was really the God of Cricket behind the account. Tendulkar’s witty reply? “Abhi Aadhaar bhi bheju kya?” (Should I send my Aadhaar card too?), instantly winning hearts and creating a trending moment on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar’s AMA: Cricket, Wit, and Personal Insights

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the AMA, Tendulkar skillfully balanced humor and cricketing wisdom. When asked to compare the West Indies bowling attack vs. Australia bowling attack, he responded with a sly grin: “Why? Are you intending to play them?” His playful approach was appreciated by fans, with many calling his sarcasm “legendary” and “classic Tendulkar.”

The AMA also touched on more personal topics. Tendulkar confirmed his son Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, saying, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for this new phase in his life.” His candidness extended to family advice as well: “I’ve always believed that you must chase your dreams because that’s how they become a reality. I followed it and told the same to both my children.”

Strategic Cricket Insights: Dhoni, Sehwag, and Iconic Innings

Tendulkar also provided insider cricket insights that fascinated fans. Regarding the 2011 World Cup final, he explained why he promoted MS Dhoni ahead of Yuvraj Singh in the batting order:

“There were two reasons. The left-right combination would have unsettled the two off-spinners, and Muralitharan had played for CSK from 2008-2010, while MS had faced him for three seasons in the nets.”

He also reminisced about his most meaningful innings, notably the 2008 Test against England in Chennai, and shared his thoughts on strategic batting: risky shots were sometimes deliberately played to disrupt a bowler’s rhythm, citing Glenn McGrath at Nairobi in 2000 as an example.

Fun, Food, and Favorite Moments

Beyond cricket, Tendulkar delighted fans with quirky and relatable answers. Asked to pick between puranpoli and modak, he wisely said, “Why choose one when you can have both?” On cricket grounds, he ranked Lord’s as having the best lunch. And when a fan inquired about his alternate profession, he revealed he might have pursued tennis, adding that he had played table tennis with Aamir Khan but never tennis.

Even his reflections on other sports revealed depth: with Roger Federer retired, Tendulkar now favors Carlos Alcaraz, showing that the cricket legend keeps a keen eye on global sporting talent.

Key Takeaways from Tendulkar’s AMA

Witty and Humble: The “Abhi Aadhaar bhi bheju kya?” response became a viral meme, highlighting Tendulkar’s humor and humility.

Cricket Intelligence: Fans got behind-the-scenes insights into World Cup strategies, batting techniques, and memorable innings.

Personal Touch: Tendulkar shared heartfelt advice for his children and confirmed milestones in his family life.

Versatility: From cricketing opinions to food choices and favorite sports figures, Tendulkar’s AMA showcased his multifaceted personality.

Fans React to the Master Blaster

Social media erupted with admiration after the AMA. Fans praised Tendulkar’s honesty, wit, and approachability. Comments ranged from “Sarcasm at its best, Sir” to “Legenddd,” proving that even years after retiring, Sachin Tendulkar continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide.