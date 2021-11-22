हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral Videos

Sachin Tendulkar shares amusing video of a DOG playing cricket with children – WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar praised the dog for its catching skills and even termed it as 'sharp'.

Sachin Tendulkar shares amusing video of a DOG playing cricket with children – WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Monday shared a light-hearted video on Twitter, showing two children playing cricket along with a dog.

The legend praised the dog for its catching skills and even termed it as 'sharp'.

"Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some 'sharp' ball catching skills. We've seen wicket-keepers, fielders, and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this?" tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar last Tuesday visited social projects for children that he is supporting in various parts of Madhya Pradesh. He also took stock of the construction of a school that his foundation is building in association with 'Parivaar', in memory of his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar.

While there have been various reports of the social work that Tendulkar has been doing -- before and during the pandemic -- safety restrictions have kept him from physically visiting the projects and beneficiaries.

With the situation around COVID-19 easing, he visited children in the remote village of Sewaniya in Madhya Pradesh. The children get nutritious meals, and an opportunity at complementary education and sports in 'seva kutirs'. Parivaar, an NGO that Tendulkar's foundation supports, runs these seva kutirs for most vulnerable tribal children.

