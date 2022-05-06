One of the infamous stories in Indian cricket is that innings declaration done by Rahul Dravid during the 2004 Multan Test vs Pakistan.

Till date, fans and cricket experts are divided on the topic, which is whether captain Rahul Dravid was right in declaring innings when Sachin Tendulkar was still batting on 194.

With Tendulkar six away from another double ton, Dravid waved to the players to come back.

Must Read Thread- The Declaration of 194*_#OnThisDay 2004 Sachin Tendulkar 194* Declared by Rahul Dravid Multan Test. WHAT TEAM DECIDE at Tea-

Capt. Dravid & Wright plan: Give Pak 15 over to bat so play acc to plan. Result- RD Declared in 1 Over before what team decide. pic.twitter.com/UY8DKviRNB — SachinTendulkar FC __ CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) March 28, 2022

Tendulkar was shocked to see Dravid declaring and the rumour is that Little Master had not come out of the wash room for a long time after going back to dressing room.

16 years to that day, Yuvraj Singh, who was there and saw things from close quarters, has made a big statement over the incident.

He said that Tendulkar should have been allowed to make his 200, raising questions over Rahul Dravid's declaration.

"We got a message in between that we had to play fast, and we were going to declare," Yuvraj recalls in an exclusive interaction on Home of Heroes, Sports18’s newest offering.

"He could have got those six runs in another over and we bowled 8-10 overs after that. I do not think another two overs would have made a difference to the Test match,” said Yuvraj

“If it was the third or the fourth day, you have to put the team first and they would have declared when you were at 150. There is a difference of opinion. I think the team could have declared after his 200,” said Yuvraj.