Sachin Tendulkar Slams Ben Stokes Over Handshake Controversy In India vs England 2025 Test Series

The recently concluded India vs England Test series wasn't short on drama, skill, or storylines. After five fiercely contested matches, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended in a 2-2 draw, but the narrative wasn’t just about the cricket. One incident that captured headlines and split opinions worldwide occurred during the fourth Test in Manchester: the much-debated “handshake-gate”.

England captain Ben Stokes, sensing a stalemate, offered a premature handshake to end the Test. But Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, both in their 80s and grinding hard to save the match, declined the gesture — continuing to bat. The move sparked heated conversations around the spirit of the game, intent, and respect. But now, Sachin Tendulkar has broken his silence.

Sachin Speaks: 'Not India’s Job to Help England Rest'

India’s cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar minced no words in a Reddit post-series analysis, defending Jadeja and Sundar’s decision to continue batting.

“Washington scored a hundred, and Jadeja scored a hundred. Why is it not in the right spirit? They were playing for a draw,” Tendulkar stated, slamming the criticism directed at the duo.

The Master Blaster was unequivocal in his stance — India had every right to continue batting, regardless of England’s desire to wrap up the game early.

“The series was alive. Why should they shake hands and let England bowlers rest? That’s not their problem. If England wanted to give the ball to Harry Brook, that’s Stokes’ call. Not India’s headache.”

By turning the spotlight back on England, Tendulkar underscored a vital point often forgotten in the noise: intent matters — and Team India’s intent was to fight till the very end.

Washington & Jadeja’s Grit Earns Legendary Approval

Both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja stood tall under pressure, showcasing patience, temperament, and tactical intelligence in their marathon partnership. Their refusal to yield not only saved the match but also swung momentum in India's favour for the final Test at The Oval — which India eventually won by six runs.

Tendulkar praised the duo for knowing when to dig in and when to accelerate:

“When it was time to occupy the crease, they did. And when it was time to press the accelerator, Sundar did that in the fifth Test. Brilliant.”

The remark was not just praise — it was validation of India’s strategy under pressure and a subtle jab at critics who questioned the duo’s sporting spirit.

Stokes' Handshake Drama: Misjudged or Misunderstood?

Ben Stokes’ decision to offer a handshake while India was still batting drew mixed reactions. While some viewed it as a gesture of sportsmanship, others — including Tendulkar — saw it as premature and inconsiderate, especially with the match still hanging in balance.

Tendulkar's response made it clear that sporting spirit doesn’t mean surrender, especially not in a series as tight and competitive as this one.

Series Takeaways: Heart, Controversy & Character

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy may have ended in a 2-2 draw, but the storylines — from Shubman Gill’s leadership to India’s resilient comebacks — will linger.

This handshake episode, now dubbed "Handshake-Gate", is a poignant reminder that Test cricket is not just about runs and wickets, but about pride, grit, and intent. Tendulkar’s endorsement has now solidified public sentiment: India played within the spirit — and played smart.