Sachin Tendulkar Turns 52: Virender Sehwag, AB de Villiers, And Others Hail Sachin On His Birthday

The name Tendulkar resonates not just across Indian households but in cricket-loving nations around the world. Widely acknowledged as the 'Master Blaster', Sachin Tendulkar's influence on the sport goes far beyond his statistics—he played a key role in shaping modern cricket’s global appeal, fierce competitiveness, and commercial growth.

Today’s cricketing icons like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, MS Dhoni, and Virender Sehwag often credit Sachin as a major inspiration behind their batting finesse, unwavering passion, and winning mindset.

Virender Sehwag, who once shared the opening slot with Tendulkar, posted a witty and affectionate message on X, saying, “Happy Birthday to the only man who could silence me with a fruit and teach me lessons without words. The Don Bradman of cricket and Gandhi Ji of discipline. The world loves your batting, but I admire your banana-sharing skills even more. There was never anyone like you, nor will there ever be—and yes, now I bring my bananas!”

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh honored Tendulkar with heartfelt praise, sharing, “Happy Birthday to the legendary @sachin_rt. You’re more than a cricketing icon—you’re a symbol of grace, commitment, and humility. Your story continues to inspire generations, both on and off the field. Wishing you great health and endless happiness.”

Suresh Raina joined in with his wishes, calling Sachin “a true sports icon and an inspiration to millions,” while wishing him a fantastic year ahead.

Former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad added, “Wishing a very happy birthday to a great player and a truly remarkable human being. You’ve not just raised the bar for cricketers, but for role models everywhere.”

South African legend AB de Villiers also chimed in with admiration, posting, “Happy birthday to the Master Blaster. A true legend and arguably the greatest ever. Hope your day is as special as your illustrious career.”