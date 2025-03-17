Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back Clock With Iconic Upper Cut, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock with his signature upper-cut shot in the International Masters League T20 (IMLT20) 2025 final, leading India Masters to a historic victory over West Indies Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, March 16. The crowd erupted as Tendulkar effortlessly executed an upper cut for six, reminiscent of his iconic shot against Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup. The moment became an instant internet sensation, drawing comparisons to his golden years in international cricket.

West Indies Masters Struggle Despite Lendl Simmons' Heroics

West Indies Masters opted to bat first but were soon in trouble, losing legendary batter Brian Lara (6) and William Perkins (6) early in the innings. Dwayne Smith (45) launched a counterattack before Shahbaz Nadeem breached his defense. The innings found stability with Lendl Simmons (57 off 41 balls), who stood as the lone warrior for the Caribbean side.

Despite Simmons' gritty knock, West Indies Masters posted a modest 148/7 in their 20 overs. Vinay Kumar (3/26) led India Masters' bowling charge, while Shahbaz Nadeem (2/25) and Pawan Negi (1/24) kept the run flow in check.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Upper Cut Sparks Nostalgia

Chasing 149, Sachin Tendulkar (25 off 18) and Ambati Rayudu (74 off 50) provided India Masters with a solid start. The highlight of the innings came in the sixth over, when Jerome Taylor bowled a short-pitched delivery outside the off-stump. Tendulkar effortlessly lifted the ball over the third-man boundary with a magnificent upper cut, sending fans into a frenzy.

The shot was an instant hit on social media, drawing comparisons to Tendulkar's unforgettable upper-cut six off Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Cricket fans worldwide relished the moment, calling it a throwback to the Master Blaster's glory days.

Ambati Rayudu Seals the Deal for India Masters

Although Tendulkar was dismissed shortly after his breathtaking shot, Ambati Rayudu took charge, smashing nine fours and three sixes en route to a match-winning 74-run knock.

India lost a couple of wickets in quick succession, including Yusuf Pathan (0), but Stuart Binny (16)* and Yuvraj Singh (13)* ensured there were no further hiccups. Binny sealed the victory in the 18th over, smashing two towering sixes.

India Masters' Top Performers in IML T20 2025

Sachin Tendulkar finished the tournament as India Masters' second-highest run-scorer, amassing 181 runs in six innings at a blistering strike rate of 153.38. His best knock came against Australia Masters, where he scored 64 runs.

The top scorer for India was Ambati Rayudu, who piled up 188 runs at an impressive strike rate of 142.42, including two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh shone with the bat, scoring 179 runs at an astonishing average of 179, including a fiery 59 off 30 balls in the semifinal against Australia Masters.

On the bowling front, Pawan Negi led the charts for India Masters with 9 wickets, followed by Vinay Kumar (8 wickets) and Stuart Binny (7 wickets).