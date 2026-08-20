South African batting great AB de Villiers offered high praise following India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday, asserting that his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Virat Kohli surpassed even Sachin Tendulkar in elevating India's standards overseas. De Villiers acknowledged Tendulkar as the original trailblazer who proved that subcontinent batsmen could thrive in seaming and bouncy foreign environments, but emphasized that Kohli took that conviction to unprecedented heights.
Evaluating the Legend Comparison
The remarks were shared via his YouTube channel shortly after India's triumph. ‘I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn’t as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar,’ said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.
Statistical comparisons highlight different trajectories between the two icons. Tendulkar concluded his illustrious career in 2013 as the all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket, amassing 15,921 runs across 200 matches. Meanwhile, Kohli wrapped up his Test career in May 2025, sitting 19th on the historical run-scoring charts with 9,230 runs from 123 Tests.
When examining overseas performances, roughly 55 percent of Tendulkar's total Test runs, amounting to 8,705, came away from home, making him the leading run-getter in foreign conditions across Test history. Kohli accumulated 4,774 runs across 66 Tests outside India.
The gap persists when evaluating output strictly within SENA nations, encompassing South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. Tendulkar collected 5,387 runs across 63 Tests in those regions at an average of 51.30, compiling 17 centuries and 23 fifties. In contrast, Kohli finished with 3,661 runs across 46 Tests at an average of 42.08, featuring 12 centuries and 14 fifties.
Impact on the Current Generation
Despite the numerical advantages held by Tendulkar, de Villiers based his assessment primarily on Kohli's intangible influence on India's transformation into a formidable touring force. That cultural shift has directly inspired contemporary batters like KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal to push their limits abroad.
‘Because of that, there are quite a few players now like [KL] Rahul and [Devdutt] Padikkal, who have started to up that trend and follow in the footsteps of a Virat and a Sachin,’ he added.
Even so, de Villiers noted that KL Rahul still has room to enhance his output outside India despite his polished technical foundation.
‘KL is a guy with a sound technique and is a big asset in that Indian lineup. But he averages only 34 away from home. So you’ll expect more and that is one area where he has to work on. He has to get bigger scores once he gets in and not just get a 100 but make it a 180 because that first-ball duck and getting out to the newish ball is always around the corner. So for him, the name of the game will be to make the big scores even bigger,’ said de Villiers.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.