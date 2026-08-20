Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'Sachin Tendulkar wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli": Ab de Villiers drops bombshell remark on man behind India's overseas dominance

'Sachin Tendulkar wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli": Ab de Villiers drops bombshell remark on man behind India's overseas dominance

South African batting great AB de Villiers offered high praise following India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday, asserting that his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Virat Kohli surpassed even Sachin Tendulkar in elevating India's standards overseas.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
'Sachin Tendulkar wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli": Ab de Villiers drops bombshell remark on man behind India's overseas dominance
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Sachin Tendulkar wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli": Ab de Villiers drops bombshell remark on man behind India's overseas dominance
2
3
4
5