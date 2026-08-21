During the opening match of the series at Headingley on Thursday, August 20, English captain Joe Root joined Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar at the top of a prestigious international leaderboard. Stepping to the crease after the team slipped to 48 for 2 in response to Pakistan's first-innings total of 171, the veteran right-hander compiled a polished knock of 66 runs from 112 deliveries. This notable effort secured his 68th half-century in the longest format of the game.
Constructing a Vital Partnership
To pull the hosts out of early trouble, the newly reappointed skipper shared a robust 150-run stand spanning 204 balls alongside Jordan Cox. Throughout his time in the middle, the Yorkshire batsman displayed exceptional timing and poise, striking 10 boundaries while punishing loose deliveries with precise drives and cuts against Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad. He also managed testing spells from the opposition seamers by utilizing delicate glides toward third man to rotate the strike effectively.
His resistance eventually ended when Khurram Shahzad produced an incoming delivery that beat the inside edge as Root attempted a whip through midwicket, striking him directly on the knee roll. A review confirmed all three reds on ball-tracking, bringing an influential innings to a close and placing the home side into a commanding position.
Elite Test Fifties Leaderboard
This latest milestone was achieved in 33 fewer matches than Tendulkar required, highlighting a career transformation that saw Root subsequently elevate his conversion rate into triple figures.
The leading players for Test half-centuries comprise:
Sachin Tendulkar (India): 1989 to 2013, 200 matches, 329 innings, 15,921 runs, 53.78 average, 51 hundreds, 68 fifties
Joe Root (England): 2012 to 2026, 167 matches, 305 innings, 14,180 runs, 50.64 average, 41 hundreds, 68 fifties
Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 1995 to 2013, 166 matches, 280 innings, 13,289 runs, 55.37 average, 45 hundreds, 58 fifties
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 1995 to 2012, 168 matches, 287 innings, 13,378 runs, 51.85 average, 41 hundreds, 62 fifties
Rahul Dravid (India): 1996 to 2012, 164 matches, 286 innings, 13,288 runs, 52.31 average, 36 hundreds, 63 fifties
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies): 1994 to 2015, 164 matches, 280 innings, 11,867 runs, 51.37 average, 30 hundreds, 66 fifties
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 2000 to 2015, 134 matches, 233 innings, 12,400 runs, 57.40 average, 38 hundreds, 52 fifties
Allan Border (Australia): 1978 to 1994, 156 matches, 265 innings, 11,174 runs, 50.56 average, 27 hundreds, 63 fifties
Alastair Cook (England): 2006 to 2018, 161 matches, 291 innings, 12,472 runs, 45.35 average, 33 hundreds, 57 fifties
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 1997 to 2014, 149 matches, 252 innings, 11,814 runs, 49.84 average, 34 hundreds, 50 fifties
With the match continuing, Root stands on the cusp of further history, sitting just a short distance away from overtaking Ricky Ponting's all-time benchmark for the most runs scored in home Test matches.
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