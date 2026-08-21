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Sachin Tendulkar's 'legendary record' gets matched by Joe Root during England's 1st test vs Pakistan

During the opening match of the series at Headingley on Thursday, August 20, English captain Joe Root joined Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar at the top of a prestigious international leaderboard, check the record.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 08:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar's 'legendary record' gets matched by Joe Root during England's 1st test vs Pakistan
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Sachin Tendulkar's 'legendary record' gets matched by Joe Root during England's 1st test vs Pakistan
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