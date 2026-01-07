Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to begin a new chapter in his personal life as he prepares to marry his fiancée Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026.

Wedding Date, Venue and Celebrations

According to reliable sources, the wedding will take place in Mumbai, with festivities expected to begin from March 3. The celebrations will be kept strictly private, with attendance limited to close family members and friends. The Tendulkar family has opted for an intimate affair rather than a grand public event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Engagement Confirmed by Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got engaged in August 2025 in a low-key ceremony attended only by their immediate families. Saaniya is an entrepreneur, a qualified veterinary technician, and the granddaughter of noted Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.

Sachin Tendulkar himself confirmed the engagement during a Reddit Q&A session. Responding to a fan’s question, “Is Arjun really engaged?”, the cricket icon said, “Yes, it has happened and we are all very excited about this new chapter in his life.”

His confirmation ended weeks of speculation on social media, which had intensified following reports of a discreet engagement gathering.

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok is a successful entrepreneur with a professional background as a veterinary technician. She belongs to a prominent business family in Mumbai and has largely stayed away from the public spotlight, even amid growing interest in the couple’s relationship.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Journey So Far

On the professional front, Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm pacer and lower-order batter, recently moved from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

He made his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa in 2022 and created history by scoring a century on debut in his first-ever first-class match. Arjun was first picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 auction at his base price of Rs 20 lakh but missed the season due to injury, which led to Simarjeet Singh being signed as a replacement.

Mumbai Indians re-signed him for Rs 30 lakh in the 2022 auction. He made his IPL debut in 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders and claimed his first IPL wicket by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar against Sunrisers Hyderabad. That performance played a key role in a 14-run victory. He finished the season with three wickets and was retained by MI for IPL 2024. Arjun Tendulkar was traded from Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for his usual fee of Rs30 lakh for IPL 2026.

Tendulkar Family and Fans Look Forward to the Big Day

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali are said to be delighted as preparations begin for their son’s wedding. Fans, meanwhile, are eagerly hoping for glimpses from the celebrations, which promise to blend cricket’s most iconic legacy with Mumbai’s elite social circle.