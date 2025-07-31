SackBravoFromKKR Shockingly Trends Online, But What Did Dwayne Bravo Do? Know Why & CSK Connection

Kolkata Knight Riders are once again in the spotlight, but not for reasons they would prefer. The hashtag ‘Sack Bravo From KKR’ has taken social media by storm as fans express frustration over the franchise’s dismal performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League. One of the major off-season changes leading into IPL 2025 was the appointment of Dwayne Bravo as the team mentor, replacing former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir had played a key role in guiding KKR to the IPL title in 2024, but under Bravo’s mentorship, the team has struggled significantly.

KKR endured a disastrous 2025 campaign, finishing eighth on the points table for the first time in 15 years. Their disappointing performances extended beyond the IPL, with the franchise also failing to impress in tournaments like the ILT20 and Major League Cricket. As a result, their overall brand value and fan sentiment have taken a hit.

With reports emerging that KKR are exploring a major trade to bring in KL Rahul for the next season, discontent among fans has grown. Many are blaming Bravo for mismanaging resources and failing to uphold the team’s competitive edge post-2024. The decision to part ways with captain Shreyas Iyer after the triumphant 2024 season is also being viewed as a strategic blunder. Fans argue that the leadership void and poor auction decisions for 2025 contributed to the team's downfall.

Bravo's Actions

Adding fuel to the fire, a photo of Bravo smiling in the dugout during a match KKR was losing has gone viral, sparking accusations of a lack of seriousness. Some fans have even questioned Bravo’s loyalty, pointing out his long association with the Chennai Super Kings, his former IPL team. The discontent has also been heightened by recent staff changes. Kolkata Knight Riders officially announced that they have parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, who had led the franchise since 2022.

"Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders," the franchise stated on July 29.

"We are thankful for his invaluable contributions – including leading KKR to the Tata IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future."

Adding to the shake-up, former KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun has joined Lucknow Super Giants as their new bowling coach ahead of IPL 2026. Arun is expected to take on a broader role, focusing on scouting and nurturing the development of young fast bowlers throughout the year. As the dust settles on KKR’s chaotic 2025 season, fans are demanding accountability and Dwayne Bravo seems to be at the center of it